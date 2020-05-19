After the educational counselor became ill in Corona: two students also became ill

This weekend, it was reported that an educational counselor, who works at the Navon Elementary School in Rehovot, had contracted the Corona virus. After an examination, it was then discovered that she had come into contact with two classes of 52 children, educational staff and other staff – and dozens were isolated and tested. Tonight (Tuesday), the municipality announced that two students had received a positive response – and it turned out to be carriers of the virus.

This evening, the Ministry of Health released the updated data on the condition of the corona in Israel. Two other patients died in the last day – 278 from the onset of the outbreak. Only 12 more patients were diagnosed today, and the number now stands at only 2,946. The number of recoverers rose by 143, and as a result there are less than 3,000 “active” patients in Israel, of whom 38 are respirators. The condition of 50 patients is severely defined and 42 in the moderate condition.

The number of confirmed patients since the beginning of the outbreak is 16,659, and the total number of recoverers is 13,435. Yesterday 7,602 tests were performed and today 4,495. The doubling rate has risen slightly and stands at 372 days to double the total national number of patients. Jerusalem and Bnei Brak are leading the number of patients, but the rate of patient growth has fallen to 0.05% and 0.03% respectively. 150 medical personnel nationwide are in isolation.

Street infestation: Families of sick students will be tested

“Tonight, it was learned that two of the students who went into isolation at Navon School in Rehovot received a positive response in tests to discover the corona virus conducted these days,” it said. “The students are from the 3 grade students who have been in isolation since Friday.” Following the case, the family members of the two students will also be examined.

The municipality also stated: “The insistence on conducting tests for the students was in place. The municipality is in close contact with the Ministry of Education and with the Ministry of Health.” Due to the insulation staff’s entry, there are no school studies from May 17 through May 27.

Mayor Rahamim Malul added: “The Rehovot Municipality is conducting this event from the time of the discovery of its first teacher, and I want to reassure the school and neighborhood parents that we will do everything possible to prevent further morbidity. We have insisted on doing tests for the students, and it turns out We have been right about the need for their existence. The danger of an outbreak hovers over the students in Israel if the government does not take additional precautions. ”