Mertens-Napoli, Marcolin interrupts everyone: “Dries has signed the new contract!”

Dario Marcolin, former footballer, now sports commentator, made some statements during the Il Bello del Calcio broadcast.
The former Lazio midfielder, Dario Marcolin, made some statements during the broadcast The beauty of football, program broadcast on the official social profiles of the program, interrupting the discussion in progress to provide market news. Here are his words: “I received news about Dries Mertens. I can say that I arrived today around the 19th of May around 6pm. The Belgian footballer signed the renewal with Napoli. Let’s see if this indiscretion of mine will now also be confirmed by the official channels of SSC Napoli. I can say that my source is serious. “
Dries Mertens seemed far from signing with Napoli. In recent weeks there has been increasing talk about a possible arrival of the Belgian center forward at Inter. In the past few days, however, there has been a twist. The former center forward of the PSV would have found an agreement in principle with Aurelio De Laurentiis. According to Dario Marcolin, the signature of Dries Mertens would now be done. We’ll see if the long-awaited official arrives.
