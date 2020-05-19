6 positive cases announced in the Premier League

The Premier League management announced the result of their test on all teams before making a decision about the future of the season.

It was stated that after testing the 748 people in 20 clubs for 2 days with players, technical delegation and employees, 6 positive results in 3 different clubs. It was stated that 6 people who tested positive would be in quarantine for 7 days and that their condition would be followed.

THESE WEEKS TO START

Premier League management announced that the clubs can start training in small groups this week. After this development, it is curiously expected how the league management will make a decision.