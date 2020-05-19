More POWs and Battles in Our Territory: The War Test of the Northern Command



Hezbollah is planning some “surprises” in the next war, and the IDF is working more closely on them to prevent what happened on the cliff with them

– Then the tunnels seized the army and the political echelons were not ready. The new task of locating and destroying about 30 tunnels that penetrate the territory of Israel on a rocky cliff was not part of the basket of operational plans. The result was a cumbersome operation that lasted more than 50 days, forcing the IDF to immediately find solutions for the mission.

Some of the IDF’s improvisations mentioned sights from past wars, such as the establishment of engineering battalions from scratch and the invention of various means against the tunnels while fighting. Before the operation, the IDF rightly looked at the tunnels as a tactical operational challenge, not as an existential threat. There was intelligence on all the tunnels, and they were also discussed at the political level in the period before the war, but the awareness of the issue and its psychological impact on the Israeli public was scant.

Evacuation of wounded in the continual tester in the north (Photo: Yoav Zeitun)

Simulate the area. IDF “continual examiner” for the war in the north (Photo: Yoav Zeitun)

Hezbollah will try to obtain images that will create a loss of consciousness in Israel. Exercise up north(Photo: Yoav Zeitun)

There will also be threats in the next war – especially in the northern arena, most of which the IDF has never faced in a military confrontation. 14 years have passed since the last clash with Hezbollah. Since then, the Shi’ite organization has intensified and, as the definition of Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, has turned into a “terrorist army” .

Added to this is another concern – among the divisions that will be deployed in Lebanon, only the commanders experienced a wide-ranging operation (a firm cliff), and only the commanders – at best – experienced the fighting in southern Lebanon in 2006 as fighters or young commanders.

In light of this, some of the brigades are rightly afraid of the war expected from their commanders of operational experience. This concern is compounded by the fact that Hezbollah forces, armed with advanced state-of-the-art weapons to fight the new combat configurations, have gained considerable experience in combat in Syria and the IDF. In field exercises and in laboratories for the development of weapons and defense.

For example, every regular battalion designated for maneuvering in Lebanon is undergoing a new exercise of its kind in the Golan Heights this year, known as the “Raf Tester.” Over 50 hours of sleepless and more than 40 kilometers of simulated maneuver, the fighters are examined by Northern Command officers in uniform and updated to their real-time requirements. According to the examining officers, battalions and divisions that fail to achieve satisfactory results in various exams over the long exercise days, They will go through it again.

“The enemy has more daring.” From a constant tester in the north (Photo: Yoav Zeitun)

One of the senior officers in the exercise describes: “There are companies that lost battles here. One of the commanders dropped an entire platoon, including soldiers killed.” He said, “The regular army straightens a line here and produces a common language in all expected combat patterns – battle procedures, deployment areas, force advancement. , Combat planning, logistics, engineering neutralization and air force cooperation. The quality controllers in the drill do not let the drones down until the last casualties are evacuated, and the battalion does not advance until its supplies are replenished. ”

The officer adds: “The enemy has more prowess, and what will determine this is the functioning of the territory of our commanders, the commanders of the class, the tanks, and the commandos. We will all pay entry tax to the war. These exercises reduce this tax to a minimum, both professionally and with maximum investment and fighting image for the enemy, including the harsh sights of the wounded. “The grueling test is based on the main force of the brigade combat team, with emphasis on infantry, combat engineering or armor.

The challenges of the upcoming war may, in the eyes of the Israeli public, paint the results of the next war as a draw or even as a loss. Therefore, we have outlined four threats that should be addressed from now on, as their results may give Hizbullah difficult tactical successes. And these are the threats:

Hezbollah will try to get a picture that will cause fear and a sense of loss in the Israeli public – and it will probably succeed. In the next war, we may see deployment areas and bases with dozens of wounded soldiers, along with crushed streets in kibbutzim and neighborhoods in the north. The appearance of a crater at a depth and diameter of 15-10 meters in the heart of a residential neighborhood, as a result of a missile hit, may be shocking. Even if citizens are evacuated on time, these images will have a severe consciousness effect.

Hezbollah has been carrying heavy-weight rockets containing hundreds of kilograms of explosives for 10-5 kilometers. Terrorist organizations in Gaza, also striving in the same direction, have already tried one of the rockets in Operation Black Belt last November.

This rocket in the south left no doubt as to what was to come. This weak point can also be expressed in the soft belly of the IDF forces in almost every war – the areas of preparation and assembly before the maneuver.

The Response of the IDF – Detection and destruction of the rocket launchers, but this will depend on maximum intelligence and a population free environment. On the defensive, the IDF will have to keep the gathering and assembly areas out of the border area and hide them. In the maneuver itself, after conquering enemy territory and advancing toward continuing missions, the 401th Brigade’s engineering battalion practiced the construction of giant shields with 9-D bulldozers intended to provide not only firefighters Antitank, but also allow for a protected space.

Technologically, the news has not yet emerged from the security system about the means of intercepting such rockets, mainly because of their short-term range. The ability to intercept the rocket using laser is in advanced development stages, and may be relevant if the following experiments are successful. The IDF is practicing fighters with rapid access to the protected tools given the warning of such a rocket, known as Hezbollah “Burkan”. The challenge will be to get the fighters used to such sharp operational discipline throughout the long maneuver days, as well as updating the public in advance about possible demolitions in the border border communities. the next.

Hezbollah was the first to discover, more than 20 years ago, the achievements it can reap from taking IDF soldiers captive. Hamas and Hezbollah have unabashedly strengthened the array of fighting tunnels just for this purpose. Terrorist organizations want to end the war with as much as possible Israeli soldiers are in their hands, as a higher value than fighting in braking. Dedicated squads for this mission will be waiting for IDF battalions in almost every territory in southern Lebanon. A video of an Israeli soldier capturing Hizbullah, in a remote hiding in northern Lebanon or in the Syrian territory, may resonate even more after the war than a possible assassination of Hassan Nasrallah.

“A captive soldier will not stop the mission.” Exercise up north (Photo: Yoav Zeitun)

The Response of the IDF – Although the army does not copy the series of captive courses from the infantry and armor battalions, it has updated its response to the threat in recent years. Hannibal’s order has been changed, and the fighters have been instructed to do everything to stop a kidnapping event during maneuver, especially in the first minutes when there is still possible contact. They were instructed to do so even if it entailed the risk of captive life.In the Golan Heights, squads that direct the enemy kidnap soldiers at every stage of the maneuver through tunnels built in a facility that simulates a Lebanese village, even commanders in the area who scan for a captive soldier even get their picture Captured through intelligence.

At the same time, there is a gap between the intensity of the expected trauma and the public from a living soldier – and likely to be more than one – in Hezbollah captivity, as opposed to the way the forces receive it on the ground. “Even if a soldier blows, we will not stop the brigade from reaching the complex from which long-range missiles are being launched aimed at Tel Aviv or Haifa Bay,” explains a senior officer in the exercise. “We will not stop the brigade’s progress to stop a kidnapping. We do practice this, and there is a dedicated and significant force from the brigade to handle the scans and the pursuit of the hijacking squad, while strengthening the intelligence axis. We also practice closing the edges between all the bodies to reach prisoners quickly, including units from the unit. “The abduction event should not incite us from the main mission, because otherwise we will not meet it.”

Note that the semantics are also changing. When it comes to war and not an incident on the border, soldiers are considered prisoners and not kidnapped. The IDF reminds fighters that prisoners were also in past wars, which is part of every campaign. “Not weak-frame women, like soldiers’ pairs, in the side corners of the assembled forces,” says one of the commanders. “Faced with this threat, we are always practicing mutual cover-ups and guarding one another, even as they go pissing. Our message, even against the threat of captivity, is ‘destroy the enemy in front of you.’

The captivity element is so powerful in a PTSD exam exercise that for a long hour of combat the commander did not know that two of his soldiers were abducted. The bottom line is that an entire brigade will not stop its progress to pursue the soldier’s pursuit, despite the great public repercussions that will follow.

The Northern Command’s continual tester begins at an unprecedented stage: Nahal fighters, combat engineering, and 401th Brigade are required to wage a fighting battle in Israeli territory. Enemy: Hezbollah’s Radwan battalions intended to invade Galilee in the next war. Hezbollah’s goal is conquest – even for hours Individual – of an Israeli settlement or post near the border, and a photograph of a Hezbollah flag on the roof of one of the buildings.

Martial practitioners are also in Israel. Continually examining the north (Photo: Yoav Zeitun)

The IDF forces received a taste of Operation Hamas through the penetrating tunnels, but these failed to take over the Israeli point of view. Another story is expected in the next war, and even before the border crossing is expected to be fought. Hizbullah demonstrated its ability to reach the fence a month ago. Border simultaneously at three different points, along 40 km, and tear it apart.

The Response of the IDF – In a wide-ranging confrontation, as practiced in the Northern Command examiner, the divisions would be required to conduct the exchange of fire even before crossing the border for maneuver. A defensive battle is not an uncommon concept in the IDF, but its implementation in the next confrontation could also cause a sense of vulnerability among the public. For example, forces from select units are trained and prepared to be bordered in front of Hezbollah’s Radwan units. In the exercise itself, engineering forces also practiced the next step. Defense: An engineering breakthrough of the many obstacles that Israel deployed along the border, including over 10 meters of walls and minefields, and the Air Force’s involvement in this mission is also practiced from time to time.

“The engineering battalions will destroy hundreds of Hezbollah combat infrastructures, and the preliminary softening of the air force and artillery will not create chaos for them. It will not be a war inhibitor as it was in a solid cliff,” explains an engineering officer from the Northern Command. “Only in this exercise did we use hundreds of kilos of explosives for the mission.”

Hizbullah’s hundreds of drones and drones are just state-of-the-art capabilities

Purchased by the terrorist army. The IDF will encounter two new elements on the battlefield that have never encountered during maneuvering – the operation of a sophisticated electronic warfare system that Hezbollah has, which identifies the forces on Lebanese territory. In addition, this system is also considered offensive, and includes a disruption of frequencies that is damaging to the invisible connection infrastructure between the forces. In fact, this could create a blindness to the high-tech tanks and anti-aircraft warriors.

“Drop the GPS in the tank in the middle of an onslaught.” Exercise up north (Photo: Yoav Zeitun)

Alongside this, thousands of armed skiers will be deployed against the IDF, also for intelligence gathering. The threat has been practiced extensively in recent years, but will burn in consciousness in the next war. In the absence of martial law and proven technological solutions, we are likely to see airstrikes and self-abortions of IDF skiers.

The Response of the IDF – A division 162 officer told Ynet that “we are overthrowing the contact systems by storm, including the GPS in the tank.” In addition, each tank commander is required to practice evasive weapons techniques. The officer adds, “It is not easy to prepare a fighter for a threat he does not see or feel, but for us it is like a tank will absorb an anti-aircraft missile. We are practicing how the tank commander can identify his exact location without GPS. This is critical to allow a fighter jet to attack a target close to its forces, provided they are within sufficient safe range. ”

The IDF also tries to catch gaps in front of the enemy skate, an embarrassing video that may come off more than a spray grenade can throw. The IDF has a proven ability to bring down the skate, but current technology will make it difficult to distinguish between a friend’s hover and an enemy hover in a situation where the fighters are at altitude. There are many skiers, both of the IDF and of Hezbollah.