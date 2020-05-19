PlayStation 5 arm price and release date revealed

Sony will launch its new game console PlayStation 5 It will compete with rivals such as Stadia and Xbox.

Although many claims have been made about the design of PlayStation 5, which gamers are curiously waiting for, there is no information that has yet to be verified by Sony.

Some features related to DualSense, the new joystick to be used on the console, have already appeared. Now, however, information such as the price of the joystick and the release date has leaked.

DUALSENSE FEATURES

Very similar to PlayStation’s DualShock controller in design, the new DualSense stands out with its more refreshed touch feedback features. Sony says the experience in games will be maximized by improving the feedback feature.

Sony says that the sensitivity of the controller’s L2 and R2 triggers has been greatly improved. For example, when players want to shoot arrows using triggers, they will feel the spring stretching feeling more than enough.

For DualSense, which will use Type-C as a charge input, it is not known whether there is any fast charging support. At the moment, there is no information about the presence of a headphone jack on the new joystick with built-in micphone.

PRICE RISE

PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller November 20, 2020 It is claimed that it will start to be sold as of. Also, the price of the controller in Europe It will be 59.99 euro.

As the launch date of Sony PlayStation 5 is approximately, many claims will be made in the coming days. However, Sony currently does not have price-verified information.