Alena Seredova mother for the third time: daughter with Alessandro Nasi born

“Sometimes dreams come true. Welcome princess »: with these words Alena Seredova, 42, announces his birth to his followers and social audiences daughteroccurred at turin. No faces but only two hands that touch: that of the ex model and that of her little girl. On Alena’s finger an iconic ring, «Mom» (mom), preferred to brilliant and precious for the meaning of this word. For Alena it is the third motherhood, after i two sons David Lee and Louis Thomas born of love with the goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.