TRT apologized for scandal images!

The publication of the image that says “Happy 19th May Republic Day Happy Birthday” in the newsletter on TRT has created a controversy. The statement made by TRT about the error was used as follows:

* During the bulletin published on our TRT News channel, the expression of the Republic Day was included in the studio image instead of 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

* An administrative investigation has been initiated about the personnel who caused the wrong graphic to be reflected on the screen. We apologize and announce to the public with respect.

The expression “19 May Republic Day” on the graphic reflected on the back of the server was the subject of discussion on social media.

