7-year-old forced to stay in class underwear

The underwear and shirt that the girl had to stay with – and the dress she came to school with

A 7-year-old girl attending a (non-religious) state school in Petah Tikva had to sit in her classroom yesterday with her underwear and blouse only – because she came to school with a sleeveless dress, contrary to the bylaws. “I saw how kids laughed at her,” her mother said of the moment she came to pick her up and realized how she spent the school day.

The girl’s mother told Ynet: “I sent my daughter to school with a sleeveless dress and in her bag I put her a sleeveless sweater on so that she could cover it if she got cold. And that I will bring her new clothes. ”

She said she told the teacher she couldn’t come because she was in school. “I explained that the girl’s bag has a sleeveless sweater. The teacher replied that it was inappropriate because the sweater was not a school symbol, and that she would bring her a shirt with a symbol.

“I was sure she would put her shirt on the dress, but it turns out she asked the girl to go to the bathroom, take off the dress and put on the shirt – and so the girl

She was left with only a shirt and underwear. When she returned from the bathroom she did not tell her that something was wrong and let her stay with her underwear and shirt for the rest of the day. ”

When the mother arrived to pick up her daughter from school around 12:00, she was shocked to see her with her lower body exposed. “I was in the market, I couldn’t believe it. I saw my daughter and saw how kids laughed at her. I asked the teacher why she did it and she said that according to the rules it is forbidden to wear a sleeveless dress. So I told her and underwear alone is that okay?”

According to the mother, “The girl doesn’t want to talk about it and doesn’t want to go to school anymore. I started looking for a new school for her.”

She added: “The child has language difficulties, she speaks Russian and is very difficult for her to speak in Hebrew.

She said, “I think there is racism here for Russians. I don’t think such teachers can work in education. It’s awful, I have no words.”

Attorney Victoria Roitman represents the family

Attorney Victoria Roitman, who represents the mother through the Rough Truth Association, said: “A police complaint has been filed today, and we have a school meeting tomorrow. We demand investigation and punishment accordingly as this is a serious case, and according to the results of the meeting tomorrow we will know how to act. ”

Roitman added: “The girl is closed inside herself and not ready to talk about the issue at all. She was crying and feeling very humiliated. She is not ready to go back to school under any circumstances. The school’s official claim that the girl was with a small pantsuit, but it is bottomless for all intents and purposes It’s just a shame. ”

The Ministry of Education responded: “The dress code issue lies with the authority and responsibility of school principals. However, the ministry is very upset about the incident, noting that there was room for more sensitivity. A conversation with the principal was held and things were made clear to her.”