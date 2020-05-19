For more than two decades, the world of sports has recognized Michael Jordan’s heroic appearance in Game 5 against Utah Jazz in the 1997 finals as a “flu game.” Tim Gruber, MJ’s personal trainer at the time, “blew the bubble” when he recently claimed that Michael had suffered from food poisoning – as a result of a pizza ordered in the hotel room. These things were also mentioned in the final episodes of “The Last Dance,” but is that true?

A few days after the finale of the documentary series, a man by the name of the United States was revealed Craig Fight. How does he relate to Michael Jordan and the pizza, you ask? Well, Fayette claims, believe it or not, that he and no other is the one who made and even served the same spoken pizza 23 years ago. Now, he has decided to give his side to the controversial story and unveil a detail that puts the claim of poisoning on a very big question mark: he-he fan of the Chicago Bulls.



“We got a phone call from the hotel where Chicago was staying. I told employees instead of ‘Okay, I make this pizza.’ I remember saying that too: ‘I’ll make the pizza, I don’t want anyone else to be part of it.’ And then I told the driver to take it Me to the hotel, “Fayette recalls in a podcast call. “We arrived at the hotel and as the door opened, I got punched in the face of cigar smoke.”

“All the shit that person (apparently, Tim Grover) probably told … is a pile of crap. I can say 100 percent that this pizza was not poisoned. I made it myself and by all the rules,” added Fayette. “If it was food poisoning, then maybe it was as a result of food they brought him from somewhere else. One thing I want to remind everyone: He smoked so many cigars. The windows there were open, he was shirtless and in Utah these days it was very cold.”