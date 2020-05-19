Retired prosecutor was found dead! – Last minute

According to the information obtained, in the notification made to the Muğla 112 Emergency Call Center, a fire fire was reported in a land in Sallipaşalar Mahallesi Merdivenli. 112 Emergency ambulances, Menteşe firefighters and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters interfered with the weeds in the burning field and encountered a man’s body in the middle of the field. While the stubble was extinguished by firefighters’ intervention, Menteşe District Gendarmerie Command Bayır Karakol teams determined that the body belongs to retired prosecutor Zeki Sökmen.

While the retired prosecutor was considered to be poisoned by smoke while intervening in the field fire, the body was sent to the Mugla Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy after the prosecution’s investigation. An investigation was launched into the incident.