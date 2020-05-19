Oxford vaccine, the first trial concluded. The results

<h2>The first phase of experimentation of the vaccine developed in Oxford in collaboration with the Advent-Irbm of Pomezia has ended</h2> </p><div> <!-- VIDEO --> <!-- PLAYER VIDEO --> <!-- BEGIN EMBED CODE BC player --> <!-- END EMBED CODE BC player --> <!-- END PLAYER VIDEO --> <!-- FINE VIDEO --> <!-- SOCIAL TOOLBAR -->

<p>The first phase of the vaccine trial developed by the Jenner Institute of the University of Oxford, in collaboration with the Pomezia Advent-Irbm company, was <strong>ended</strong>. According to what the president of Irbm Pietro Di Lorenzo told ANSA, the vaccinated volunteers "are doing well" and "the next phase, the last, of experimentation on about 3000 volunteers, which will end at the end of September, will start in a few days".

“If the results are positive,” continued Di Lorenzo, there will be substantial quantities of doses in December.

Oxford vaccine, the first results

The experimentation on 510 volunteers, subjected to the administration of the vaccine, began on 23 April. The first results, according to Di Lorenzo, “were positive, to the point that we start immediately with the next phase of experimentation, on a much larger sample”.

Oxford vaccine, 100 million doses in December

Thanks to the agreement reached with the pharmaceutical multinational AstraZeneca, the process has undergone a further push: the company will take charge of the development, production and distribution of the vaccine worldwide. On the sidelines of the announcement, it was also speculated that a first stock of 100 million doses would be available as early as December.

Oxford vaccine: clarification on macaques

The Italian company IRBM, which collaborates with the Oxford University’s Jenner Institute for the development of the vaccine against SarsCov2, specified in a note reported by ‘Ansa’ that none of the vaccinated animals contracted Covid-19 pneumonia.

The clarification refers to a news published by the English newspaper “Telegraph” and taken from “Il Fatto Quotidiano”.

Last week, stressed IRBM, “a preprint was published which lists the studies carried out on macaques on the basis of which the clinical trial plan for the vaccine candidate was approved by the British regulatory agency. The data show unequivocally that the unvaccinated animals presented clear evidence of viral pneumonia at the autopsy, but none of those vaccinated had contracted pneumonia instead. ”

According to the company, “it is important to emphasize that no evidence of enhanced immune disease following a viral challenge in vaccinated animals was observed”

