“Everton at Napoli?”, The president of Gremio: “Once again I find myself forced to say that …”

In these hours there are rumors about Napoli’s interest in, Brazilian footballer who could take the place of starter Josè. Everton would go to compose with Politano the pair of the right offensive chain. In this sense, the sports editorial staff of Radio Marte, he heardpresident of, who released some statements during the broadcast “Si Gonfia la Rete”, to take stock of the rumors circulated yesterday evening relating to an alleged offer presented by Napoli in the last hours for the talent of his team.

And it is not the first time that Everton has been brought to Napoli. In fact, for months, there has been talk of a great interest on the part of De Laurentiis and his staff for the strong striker. These are his words to comment on these rumors: “A 25 million Napoli offer for Everton Soares? Again, I am forced to say that it is not the truth. Until now, no offer has been received for the purchase of the Everton card. “