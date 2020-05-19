In Ravenna three new cases and no deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 658 people have been healed, 164 active cases

THE CASES

27,314 cases

ACTIVE CASES – The number of active cases falls, that is, the number of actual patients: minus 195 compared to yesterday.

PEOPLE IN ISOLATION – People in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms, who do not require hospital treatment, or are symptom-free, there are 4,561, less 151 compared to yesterday.

INTENSIVE THERAPIES – Intensive care patients are for the first time below 100, 99 (6 less). Patients admitted to other Covid wards decreased (- 38).

HEALINGS – Overall, people recovered rise to 17,987 (+ 231). Healed people are four times higher than deceased people.

THE DEATHS – There are 11 new deaths: 8 men and 3 women (3,997 the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic). No deaths in the province of Ravenna (the total is 71 deaths).

THE DETAIL – In detail, these are the positive cases in the area, which always refer not to the province of residence but to the province in which the diagnosis was made:

4,900 cases in Reggio Emilia (+ 8)

4,893 in Bologna and Imola (+ 12)

4,436 in Piacenza (+ 3)

3,879 in Modena (+ 3)

3,402 in Parma (+ 10)

2,103 in Rimini (+ 5)

1,015 in Ravenna (+ 3)

980 in Ferrara (=)

938 in Forlì (+ 1)

768 in Cesena (+ 2)

The 1,015 cases diagnosed in Ravenna Municipality by Municipality since the beginning of the pandemic

54 residents outside the province of Ravenna (+ 1)

450 in Ravenna

131 in Faenza

77 in Cervia (+ 1)

68 in Lugo

62 to Russi

37 in Bagnacavallo (+ 1)

29 to Alfonsine

22 in Castel Bolognese

21 in Fusignano

16 in Cotignola

11 in Massa Lombarda

11 in Brisighella

8 to Conselice

8 in Riolo Terme

6 to Solarolo

3 in Sant’Agata sul Santerno

2 in Casola Valsenio

1 in Bagnara

NB: the sum of the cases does not correspond to 1.015, but to 1.017 (there is some error in the attribution of the cases Municipality by Municipality, which does not depend on us)

Information from the authorities on the 3 cases in Ravenna

For the day of today for the provincial territory of Ravenna, 3 new positivity were communicated, 1 of which in a patient residing outside the province. They are 2 women and 1 man. They are all in home isolation. Two have had contacts with certain cases and one has been identified in the context of screening for returning to work. no new deaths were reported. On the other hand, 17 complete healings and one clinical healing occurred (the patient will have to undergo negativeization swabs).

In Ravenna, 658 people have been healed since the start of the pandemic, 77 in the last week. 164 cases still active

For a longer term, it is added that as of May 18, 658 people had completely recovered (77 of them in the last week), while 164 patients still in the disease (active cases) (24 less than compared to Monday 11 May); of these patients 77 are hospitalized and 87 in home isolation, of the latter 46 are asymptomatic and 41 show symptoms compatible with this regimen.