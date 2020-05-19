Emirates-Israel flight for aid to Palestinians

For the first time, an UAE plane will arrive tonight directly at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv to bring aid to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza to combat coronavirus.

The humanitarian flight, operated by Etihad, was planned in coordination – the foreign ministry quoted by the media said – with the World Food Program and the Israeli government. Aid to the Palestinians is sent by the Emirati government.

