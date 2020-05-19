Attention should be paid to these people on the street

Erin Bromage, an associate professor of biology at Massachusetts Dartmouth University, who opened a website to raise awareness of “ordinary people” with the corona virus reaching scary dimensions, shared the details that should be considered while walking on the street.

Bromage, which opened its site to inform its family and friends, but soon became a phenomenon with its content full of information, wrote what should be considered when walking outside.

Bromage, “When you see someone who doesn’t wear a mask while jogging or cycling on the road, you don’t need to panic and worry. The main thing you should be afraid of is loud speakers, especially in a crowded and closed environment ” said.

Bromage, whose article titled “Risks-Know-Protect” was read more than 13 million in a short period of time, “Breathing, talking loudly and sneezing leaves different levels of droplets into the air. The reason I am not writing this article is that they don’t worry people and waste their mental energy. After all, the density of the virus in the air is important. The effect of the virus is reduced and the risk of intensity decreases outdoors or in large areas with good ventilation. The less intense the virus remains in the air, the lower the risk of getting infected from there. Human leaves different levels of droplets. For example, singing distributes more droplets than speaking out loud. Sneezing produces the most drops. The louder the sound coming out of your mouth, the higher the particle released into the air. They can go farther ” said.