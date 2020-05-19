Preparation: Maccabi Haifa won 2: 3 over the Galilee landscape from Leumi

<

Maccabi Haifa opened this game hesitantly and was punished with an early goal by Guy Dayan in the eighth minute. After 12 minutes Maccabi Haifa was able to compare. Raz Meir sent a cross ball past a pitch and came to Charon Cherry, who pushed in close. In the 80th minute, Pudgorno from the youth set 1: 2 from Salich’s cooking. The landscape of the Galilee equalized, but Autumn Nahmani conquered the victory in the 89th minute. On Saturday another Haifa game will be played against Umm al-Fahm of the National League.

Composition of Maccabi Haifa: Ghosh Cohen, Ernest Mabuka, Raz Meir, Aid Habashi, Rami Gershon, Iqwam Utin, Maxim Falcushchenko, Charon Cherry, Yanik and Yildhut, Muhammad Awad, Jordan Shua.

Composition in the second half: Josh Cohen, Raz Meir, Ofarad Arad, Liu, Neta Lavi, San Menachem, End of Podgorno, Maor Levi, Ibrahim Joabra, Sintayahu Selich, Autumn Nahmani.