Preparation: Maccabi Haifa won 2: 3 over the Galilee landscape from Leumi

After a particularly long forced carcass, Maccabi Haifa returned to the grass. The Greens held a training game on Tuesday against Hapoel Nof Galil from the National League and won 2: 3 in a game in the youth department’s training complex in foam courts. Confusion gave the ensemble shirt to Muhammad Awad and Jordan Shu’a, with Wildshut, Shri and Falkushchenko behind them. Defending Rami Gershon got a rare opportunity and Raz Meir opened for the first time since the injury he feared in Haifa that he finished the season.

Maccabi Haifa opened this game hesitantly and was punished with an early goal by Guy Dayan in the eighth minute. After 12 minutes Maccabi Haifa was able to compare. Raz Meir sent a cross ball past a pitch and came to Charon Cherry, who pushed in close. In the 80th minute, Pudgorno from the youth set 1: 2 from Salich’s cooking. The landscape of the Galilee equalized, but Autumn Nahmani conquered the victory in the 89th minute. On Saturday another Haifa game will be played against Umm al-Fahm of the National League.

Composition of Maccabi Haifa: Ghosh Cohen, Ernest Mabuka, Raz Meir, Aid Habashi, Rami Gershon, Iqwam Utin, Maxim Falcushchenko, Charon Cherry, Yanik and Yildhut, Muhammad Awad, Jordan Shua.

Composition in the second half: Josh Cohen, Raz Meir, Ofarad Arad, Liu, Neta Lavi, San Menachem, End of Podgorno, Maor Levi, Ibrahim Joabra, Sintayahu Selich, Autumn Nahmani.