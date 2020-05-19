Serie A, green light of the Cts to the Figc-Lega protocol. Spadafora: “On May 28 we will decide on the championship” – La Gazzetta dello Sport

The minister: “Yes to collective meetings and no armored withdrawal”. The team quarantine remains in case of a player’s positivity, but training will continue. Gravina: “decisive step”

The CTS has authorized the new Figc and Lega protocol for group training and beyond. This was confirmed by the minister Spadafora at Rai 2’s Tg Sport: “It is excellent news, collective training can now resume. Timely assessments have been made and the FIGC has been available to review its first proposal. clarifications on the quarantine time in case of positivity (which will remain for the whole team, editor’s note), but above all the famous initial self-isolation is avoided “. So in the event of an infected person, what happens? “The positive goes into quarantine and the others can continue to work, but controlled (and in isolation in their sports center, editor’s note). It is right that football has the possibility of recovering safely”.

A certain date –

The resumption of the championship therefore seems closer: “I convened a meeting with Gravina and Dal Pino and the other members of the Federation and League for Thursday 28 May at 3pm. For that date, we will have the data available to be able to decide together with the Government sure date for the restart. The playoffs? The format is rightly decided by the federations. The important thing I think is to start the championship to end it, therefore all that can be the solutions to allow you to do it realistically are important. The choice of France to close everything would have been the easiest to do. I did not want to do it as I found it shameful that at the time I was asked to decide on the recovery when we were still in the condition of not finding places in intensive care. Football is a great industry, it is only fair that I can restart now that all the rest of the country is restarting. I was painted as the enemy of football, it gave me annoyance, but now I smile “.

Gravina: “Excellent collaboration” – The FIGC president Gabriele Gravina is also satisfied with the decision: “The validation of the protocol on collective training is a decisive step in the path to restart football in Italy. I expressed my satisfaction to the Minister for Sport Spadafora and that of Health Hope. of the FIGC for the willingness to compare and the effective collaboration that led to the achievement of this important result. The scientific structure of the protocol aims to protect the health of all professionals to allow, at least for professional football, to restart in safety “. The FIGC Medical Scientific Commission is already working to draw up the health protocol necessary for “the desirable resumption of competitive activity”.

What changes – The new protocol therefore authorizes group sessions and will no longer oblige players to remain permanently in the sports center. They will be able to sleep at home unless a positive is found in the team. At that point the infected person will be placed in quarantine, while the mapping of the contacts of the positive subject (the rest of the team and the staff) will follow the prescriptions of the National Health Service which foresee the quarantine for two weeks. The team group will then be subjected to fiduciary isolation in an agreed structure (certainly the club’s sports center) and subjected to careful clinical evaluation (swabs every 48 hours for two weeks). Nobody will have external contacts, but they will be able to continue training. This is the formula that Sunday evening was written by the League and shared by the FIGC which represents a step forward, even if it does not solve the knot of the automatic quarantine that would “threaten” the progress of the championship, so much so that in the opinion it is underlined that these recommendations are valid only for the resumption of team training and will have to be updated when the return to the matches is discussed. Finally, the increase in checks was confirmed: tampons three days before the start of collective training, the day of the start and once every four days; serological tests on the day of start and after two weeks.