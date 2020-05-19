Coronavirus vaccine: Who will be the priority?

It is seen as the most effective method to destroy coronavirus, which has taken more than 300 thousand lives in the world. There are already more than 100 vaccine development studies. However, 6-1 month calendars are given to make a possible vaccine available worldwide.

The vaccine development race has another dimension: the question of who will be the priority in the vaccine if it is found is on the agenda. Following the words of US President Donald Trump, “If I pay for vaccination, the priority will be America,” French Sanofi company announced that it will give priority to the USA.

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson says that “the US government will have the greatest order right because of taking risks and investing in the company,” but stepped back from this statement on reactions from the French government.

The European Union argues that all countries should have equal access to the vaccine to be developed. In early May, he organized a global video conference to speed up coronavirus research.

40 countries and individuals pledged $ 8 billion in donations to be used in vaccination studies.

The USA and Russia did not attend the summit hosted by England.

The BBC’s Newsnight program scrutinized the controversies surrounding the vaccine. We publish it with Turkish subtitles.

