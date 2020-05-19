Mafia II Definitive Edition – review

Towards the end of a generation that has seen the franchise’s position drop for different reasons,, giving back if nothing else the impression of wanting to keep aiming for it, and rejuvenate it in time for a return to the original ranks when PS5 and Xbox Series X have established themselves enough to justify the realization of an open world triple-A.

There Mafia Trilogy There was also a somewhat irrational and dramatic approach to officialdom, with a plethora of leaks that followed one another with rapid fire and a staggered announcement that played with the expectations of the fans.

The various leaks have contributed, at least, to making users understand what they should have expected from this trilogy, despite including a centrifuge of contents of the most disparate typology that goes from the remake to the remaster up to a “GOTY” edition we hadn’t seen before – if you think of other similar operations like Spyro is Crash Bandicoot by Activision.

The marked differences in the contents of the package, it must be said, are mainly connected to the fact that the three included games were originally spread over three different generations, and that for each generation the work required for a reintegration into the canons of modernity is far different.

A game for PS2 and Xbox requires different care in order to be enjoyed regularly nowadays, while for Xbox 360 and PS3, a little adjustment to the technical sector on the threshold of an era of 4K can be fine, but which seems to have rediscovered the pleasure of historical preservation of the most glorious productions of the past.

This long preamble to speak, in the first stage of the Mafia Trilogy, of Mafia II Definitive Edition, a new version of the second chapter of the series which, ten years after the original release, is configured as the first course of a meal with all the credentials to be well-liked in a couple of months from now. But that, meanwhile, you would do well to face with the right expectations in order not to find yourself with a sore palate.

What is Mafia II Definitive Edition?

Let’s start from the basic information, given that even us in the press have been given super confidential access and with very few details on the operation of 2K Games, and in fact we had to make an exploratory journey with the lantern to try to understand each other.

As the logic we talked about above suggested, Mafia II Definitive Edition it’s a remaster, of which, at the time of writing, we do not know the sale price – yet another leak had suggested the full price but for the entire trilogy, and therefore we are not given how much the single product will cost.

Provided that you can buy the single product other than the trilogy, a circumstance that we hope will be confirmed because many have contacted us to tell us, rightly, that they already have Mafia III maybe “honored” by PlayStation Plus a few months ago or bought it on day one and simply would like to save the second purchase.

The fact that it is a remaster is certainly a useful detail in order to make you understand what you might want to get your hands on, especially after seeing, from one of the news leaks of the last few days, the potential of what would seem to be a remake real, and not a remaster, of the progenitor of the 2K gangster saga.

A remaster edited by d3t, a development team that has collaborated on the series Shenmue and who was hired to give the famous coat of paint to Mafia II in the year of his tenth birthday. Before evaluating how the gameplay of a game designed for 2010 in 2020 is doing, we need to spend a few words on the quality of the technical recovery work of the open world action adventure signed at the time by 2K Czech.

The fronts visible to the naked eye on which d3t worked are two: an increase in native resolution, palpable for players who have tried the console variants of the time, and a change in lighting management. You will remember that the generation of Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 was characterized by an open light that not even in the best episode of Eyes of the Heart, which at that stage returned on a purely scenic level the feeling of being in front of a next-gen production (expedient used punctually at the dawn of a new console cycle, however) but to concern it today it only produces unnatural panoramas and luminescent characters.

Mafia II Definitive Edition corrects this distortion and gives the game a more realistic and homogeneous lighting, darkening the screen as a first consequence but also giving the possibility to the scenarios, which suffer from blurring just at the entrance of the galleries, to show themselves in more precise geometries and models polygonal characters to exhibit features marked in a more defined way.

This change of direction, together with the increase in resolution whose impact varies according to the platform used and which is reflected here on small details such as the inscriptions on cars or doors as well as on the macroscopic ones that can be the facade of a building or a wide field on a table of mafiosi, allows you to see details previously hidden like the imperfections on the face on the partner Joe Barbaro or the wrinkles on the forehead of the poor Vito Scaletta who has to endure the iniquities day after day.

The comparison between the images of the Mafia II original and that of the Definitive Edition plays in this sense in favor of the latter, and if this might seem obvious – well, it is not at all, if you look at the treatment reserved in the past for some remasters who, on the contrary, have limited themselves to lifting which instead of adding details, have removed the expressiveness of the faces of some of the most beloved protagonists of gaming.

In the limitations that we can usually find within a remastering, normally just over a port on a new configuration, this work absolutely makes a good service to the title launched for the Xbox 360 and PS3 at less than 30fps.

For our review we have been provided with a code for the PC version and, as we expected, this specific edition does not benefit from options other than the original build. Physx support for the presentation of particle effects has instead been removed, probably to avoid that its introduction had an impact on performance: we know to be a feature that PC users particularly care about and its absence is more noticeable due to the static nature of long dresses and for game dynamics; therefore we cannot say that we have suffered distinctly, since the covers remain destructible where required by the original design, fragments of glass and debris in general continue to spread in a rather credible way on the seabed, and points such as the tanks of the cars remain guilty for violent unleashing explosions.

On this platform, the remaster can be brought quite easily to high resolutions like 4K, and with frame rate chosen between 30 and unlimited; intermediate options are available such as 60fps and 120fps or even the possibility to select a number of frames per second that can be customized to a single digit – an approach diametrically opposite to that of the Mafia III of the launch. The good news is that, not having an excessively complex production for 2020, we managed it (with an Nvidia GTX 980) at regular 60fps at the resolution of 1080p and at 30fps giving up some points of antialiasing and post-processing in 4K – the two setups that we would like to see replicated on console according to the model.

In terms of content, as a remaster, the Mafia II of the Definitive Edition does not introduce news compared to the original game, so do not expect to see the gaps you had registered or that you have read ten years ago filled – we will discuss them shortly – nor to find yourself implementations of features absent in the starting code.

From this point of view, if only in the quantity / price ratio, 2K Games has put on the plate all the DLC originally published, to be precise three; if the first two are simple more of the same and moreover non-canonical, relying fairly generically on the life of a gangster and his family in pectore, the third – Joe’s Adventures – it is at least more interesting because it puts us in the shoes of a particularly amusing and, after all, lovable character, in a time frame and context justified by the unraveling of the main plot.

If you want more after the game is over, and it probably will be if we consider the ending (on which we will not go on) and some of the thematic discussions that remained a dead letter for reasons never officially clarified, it could be something to turn to – here too, not to expect a comeback epic that, spoiler, never really happened.

How the original game aged

If from a technical point of view the work is done, as we have appreciated, in an intelligent way, there is nothing left to do but evaluate how it is doing today Mafia II in purely playful terms. In conclusion, is it a title worth playing or replaying in 2020? How did you age after your debut on PS3 and Xbox 360?

Taking it up in this updated release, some limits of the original production emerge, both in the narrative system and in the gameplay, and perhaps now more than at the time – bearing in mind that the needs of the users have grown year after year hand in hand with the expressive skills of the medium – you feel them more.

The story suffers from certain approximations, with plots basted and undone in the course of a mission or left dangling while he wonders about relationships between the different families difficult to frame at first glance, and often sees his strength reduced by simplifications of the staging due overtly to production limits. It also extends somewhat unevenly, if we consider that about three chapters from the conclusion it is not yet clear exactly where it wants to go.

The tone and purpose of the story, including several brave choices (in a saga known for brave choices that don’t look anyone in the face), remain appreciable especially in a handful of situations that give breath to the well-established characterizations of the main characters. The intent is not so much to show the rise to the ranks of a mafia family, a path already successfully followed by the previous and more layered iteration, but to highlight the consequences on themselves, on loved ones and on the relationships with them of this choice of life; in this sense – net of the above gaps – the goal is perfectly centered.

From a practical point of view, 2K Czech opted at the time for an extremely linear structure which left a bitter taste in the mouth of the much more ambitious progenitor. An open world to be freely explored was maintained, albeit of a rather small size, but marginal interactions such as the purchase of clothes or weapons, unprofitable robberies, mechanics to whom to ask for repairs or plate changes to escape the police, as well as two, in number, location in which to lead among other things to destroy cars (for mysterious reasons) for a fee.

The open world conceived by the Czech developer did not offer secondary missions that pushed to go beyond the preparatory laps to complete the chapters nor that gave a reason to continue playing once the main story is finished, and this seriously undermined his chances of competing – as one imagined it would have done at the time – with products of the rank of GTA or Red Dead Redemption.

Now that the gaming world has reached unimaginable prospects until a handful of years ago, this design is even more restricted, although it has its roots in a pleasant setting such as the fictitious Empire Bay and in its second post-war period, which can be explored with a credible and fairly articulated driving model both on the snow and in the sunlight (the opportunity remains to opt for a simplified or simulative one). Speeding without restraint increases, especially in the initial half of the story, the possibility of crashing ruinously, since the brakes have a very reduced functionality on the icy road, and at the same time exposes the risk of finding the sometimes suffocating police on their heels, even for a fine, at a key moment in a mission.

In gunfights, the passages where it is probably more difficult to go back come up. The shooting system involves the massive use of the covers but, once stuck to a shelter, to exit it you will need to press the dedicated button again instead of simply moving in the desired direction; turning the corner around the cover also requires pressing another button instead of a natural movement of the left analog lever.

It’s about steps that in modern shooters have been eliminated because they are redundant, and for which most of the time you will find yourself complaining – when you start to call us you will be close to the end of the story, which passes with a certain lightness for about 12 hours. Similarly, the shootings live in pre-established routines that very rarely reserve surprises (if they do, it is also comical stumbling blocks of the game code) and small “misconduct” such as those that allow enemies to start shooting before they visibly pose. weapon in the position required by the action.

On the other hand, the rich soundtrack, with recognizable songs and hidden gems, and the collectibles based on numbers of Playboy at the time they are among the flagships of this production, and they fish in a fascinating imaginary by saying much more about that particular historical period than the single frames of a remaster do.

Artistically daring initiatives like this they find the perfect shore in the writing of characters such as Joe Barbaro, a hairless speck on the tongue capable of giving lightness and gravity with which it is impossible not to tie, or in Leo Galante, father figure to say the least at the antipodes that reserves teachings and favors first asked then returned. It is no coincidence that these are the two characters who, visually, come out best from this remaster.