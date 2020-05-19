Amazon opens 4 warehouses in Italy for its ecommerce

The ecommerce giant has announced the opening of centers in the areas of Genoa, Brescia, Parma and Catania from next autumn. Let’s start the recruitment of workers

Amazon continues to expand into Italy. After recent investments to launch the new one European region of the Amazon Web Service datacenters in Milan, the ecommerce giant has decided to strengthen the logistics network setting up plans for new sorting centers.

Parma

A strategic area for the company is confirmed asEmilia Romagna, where Amazon is already present with its warehouses and logistics centers since 2011 (starting from the large warehouse in Castel San Giovanni, in the province of Piacenza) and today employs over 1,800 people throughout the region. The network will also be added to this network from next September new sorting depot that the company has decided to open in Parma, and which will serve customers in the provinces of Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia and Modena.

“At this moment we believe the announcement of a new sorting depot in Parma to be even more important, in order to guarantee our customers a even more efficient service“ commented the head of Amazon Logistics in Italy, Gabriele Sigismondi.

It is a center of sorting beyond 11 thousand square meters and able to create in the following three years 30 new jobs for staff employed on a permanent basis by Amazon Logistics, while others 70 drivers will be hired by the different providers premises with which the company will work for delivery services. The Amazon site is also already open nominations to many of the managerial positions envisaged in this new center.

Castegnato (Brescia)

For what concern Northern Italyinstead, Amazon announced the creation of a new sorting center in ITH in the province of Brescia, to cover the delivery services of the provinces of Bergamo, Lodi, Brescia and Cremona. In this case it is a total area of ​​approx 8 thousand square meters, and also for this storage area opening is scheduled for next autumn, with a hiring plan that sees approx 30 new employees by Amazon e 70 driver seats indefinitely through agreements with suppliers in the area.

Genoa

Always forautumn 2020 the sorting center of Genoa Campi, which will also serve part of the province of Alessandria and La Spezia. Here too, the ecommerce giant estimates that in 7 thousand square meters surface area of ​​the new spaces will be used in about three years a hundred new employees between management positions, warehouse workers and related companies.

Catania

For what concern South, Amazon has announced the opening of another sorting center in Catania, to cover the area of ​​the provinces of Syracuse, Messina and Catania. In this case the surface from the new logistic pole will cover approx 10 thousand square meters and will also generate other new ones jobs between warehouse operators and drivers hired by logistics service providers.

These new openings will therefore consolidate Amazon’s position in our country, where the company has already invested since 2010 4 billion euros and overall, according to the data relating to 2019, it gives work to beyond 6,900 employees in the whole territory and only last February had announced the creation of 1,400 new seats of work in the distribution centers of Castelguglielmo is San Bellino, in the province of Rovigo and others Colleferro, in the province of Rome.