Flight from Abu Dhabi to land for the first time in Israel with aid to Palestinians in the fight against Corona – Security Policy

Early this evening (Tuesday) in Israel, a direct flight from Abu Dhabi, the largest UAE, will be landed with aid equipment to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip for the fight against Corona. The Ithihad Airways flight was coordinated with the Foreign Ministry and equipment sent by the UAE through the World Food Program (WFP) This is the first visible flight to land in Israel from the United Arab Emirates.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates do not have official diplomatic relations, but there are many clandestine ties and occasional Israeli representatives visit the Persian Gulf. Among other things, Israel has a formal representation in the United Nations Renewable Energy Organization based in Abu Dhabi, and this year Israel has also been invited to exhibit at the booth at the Dubai Expo.

According to the Gaza health ministry, three people were diagnosed with corona in the last day – a woman in her 70s, a man in her 40s and a 19-year-old. These are the first contagion cases in the Gaza Strip in two weeks, raising the number of active infections in Gaza to seven. There are currently 95 active patients in the West Bank, including 60 in East Jerusalem and 35 in the Hebron area.

This month, Israel confirmed its intention to deliver NIS 800 million in aid to the Palestinian Authority following the outbreak of the Corona crisis. This, despite a petition against the move to the High Court. Political sources said that this was a down payment on account of the Palestinian tax money collected by Israel. According to the agreement, the money will go through four beats, once a month, with the first payment due at the end of this month.

Go to gallery view Itihad Airways plane in Abu DhabiPhoto: Kamran Jebreili / IP

State response to petition “Lavi” and “voters alive” against the transfer of funds, noted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and National Security Council Meir Ben Shabbat were the ones who approved the move .

The reply states that it is a political decision made following the request of the Palestinian finance minister from Israel to receive “additional sums beyond the current sums” due to the outbreak of the plague and its heavy economic impact on the PA. As a result, the state decided to sign a special loan agreement with the Palestinian Authority to advance payments for the collection of taxes. This loan will be offset, according to the Minister of Finance, from the future amounts to be transferred to them.

The State also argued in the High Court that the transfer of funds does not constitute an infringement of the “freeze law” to offset the amounts transferred from the Authority to terrorists and their families. This is because the refund amounts will be deducted from the payments that have already been deducted from the amounts frozen under this law.

In response to another petition filed this month by a human rights organization, calling for assistance to the Gaza Strip during the epidemic, the state said it was the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority and not Israel. However, in response, additional steps were taken to coordinate between Israel and the Palestinian Authority during the epidemic, including “ongoing discussion with representatives of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, meetings and consultations and the transfer of professional material translated into Arabic.”