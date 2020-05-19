Coronavirus Campania, the latest news and infections today 19 May. DIRECT

18:38 – Caserta: alcohol sales stop after 11pm until June 2nd

The unit of crisis of the Civil Protection of Campania has released the update of the data relating to the epidemic at 11.59 pm yesterday: Total positive: 4,707. Total swabs performed: 147,225. Total dead: 399. Total healed: 2,790, of which 2,571 totally healed and 219 clinically healed (ALL UPDATES).

“To minimize the danger of contagion from Coronavirus, another small effort is needed, especially by young people and nightlife. We must absolutely avoid dangerous evening gatherings outside bars, pubs and night clubs.” So the mayor of Caserta Carlo Marino, who announces the ordinance number 32, which from Thursday 21 May and until 2 June next, will prohibit all shops, from 11 pm, the sale at the counter and the takeaway of any kind of alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink. “What worries me most, it is useless to hide it – affirms the mayor Marino – is the arrival in the city, for the nightlife, of young people from other centers of the province and the region, who have suffered the epidemic in a more serious way , and where there is still a high danger of contagion “. “There is still a need for everyone’s collaboration, to get out of this difficult moment which is not yet behind us. We trust in the common sense of the operators of our city – adds Marino – to whom we have already shown attention with measures that can facilitate the restart of the activities and partially compensate for the difficulties of the last few months “. “I am sure – concludes the mayor of Caserta – that, once again, Caserta will prove to be a great city that will immediately know how to adapt to this ‘new normal’ in which above all, I repeat, the sense of responsibility of each of us will count” .

17:51 – In Campania 4,707 positive, 399 deaths and 2,790 recovered

The Crisis Unit of the Civil Protection of Campania released the update of the data relating to the epidemic at 11.59 pm yesterday – Total positive: 4,707. Total swabs performed: 147,225. Total dead: 399. Total healed: 2,790 (of which 2,571 totally healed and 219 clinically healed). The detail by province is as follows: Naples 2,576 (of which 977 Naples City and 1,599 Naples province), Salerno 675, Avellino 526, Caserta 448, Benevento: 200 Others in the verification phase Asl: 282.

16:09 – Naples, waterfront restaurants are preparing to reopen on May 21

Metro in hand, tables to move and eliminate, sanitization in the kitchen and bathrooms. So the restaurants on the seafront of Naples are preparing for the reopening on Thursday 21 May, in what they ensure will be a party, with many Neapolitans who want to go back to eat outside, in front of the sea. However, the spacing reduces the covers by half. There are those who prepare a buffet of appetizers to offer to celebrate the end of the lockdown, those who scrutinize the sky, sunny today but with thunderstorms expected tomorrow. Thursday should be clear, however, and on Via Partenope hundreds of tables await customers after more than two months: “We want – says Patrizio Franco di Acquolina – that it is a party and we wait for the Neapolitans safely. We will miss the tourists who are around 60% of our customers, I think of Koreans for example. Every morning I had 50 Korean visitors who ate mozzarella and pizza at 11.30 am. But we are confident. ”

15:00 – Asl Napoli 2 Nord reopens the clinics

The outpatient activities of the Asl Napoli 2 Nord start again, with access rules until 30 June which take into account Phase 2. To access the clinics, it will therefore be necessary to follow rules that protect the health of patients and health personnel. Patients must present themselves unaccompanied, unless it is a minor or disabled person, only 15 minutes before the time of the booked visit and without flu symptoms. In case of fever, cold, sore throat, staff can prevent access to the facilities. In case of malaise, it is the patient’s obligation to immediately communicate flu-like symptoms to the staff (for example: fever, cold, sore throat). The mask is mandatory and the safety distance of one meter must be respected. At the entrance, the ASL staff measures the temperature to whoever enters.

14:46 – Balneari Campania: “Open the shores on the last weekend of May”

Seaside entrepreneurs, overwhelmed by “despair and anger” after the last regional ordinance, number 48 of 17 May last, who gave a mandate to the crisis unit, ask an urgent meeting to the President of the Campania Region Vincenzo De Luca regional to prepare the measures for the safe recovery by May 25 next, postponing sine die the reopening of the beaches, while in the rest of the country the sector started again yesterday. The spokesman of the category of bathers for the CNA (National Confederation of Crafts) Campania North Vincenzo Santo, who also holds a beach in Castel Volturno (Caserta), wrote a letter to De Luca, asking for an urgent call for a possible restarting next weekend (the last weekend of May), and emphasizing the restarting “of seaside Italy, even in areas where Phase 1 was handled in an uneven way as we do in Campania”. “This fury we are undergoing as a category – Santo writes – is out of place. We understand the institutional and political reasons to a certain extent; but today it is complicated and difficult to explain to colleagues what is happening, today we are asked to be closed without only one tax has been canceled by the Region and the Government. Our companies are family-run, and the resources made available are not enough to restart them. Yet I believe that the sector has so far shown a sense of responsibility, respecting without any discussion of its provisions “, concludes the beach spokesman of Cna Campania Nord.

14:42 – Naples, 2 million euros for racketeering and usury victims

One million and 300 thousand euros already disbursed and another 600 thousand in the pipeline: “in the current difficult socio-economic situation, the Prefecture of Naples, in the last 60 days, has instructed 26 instances of entrepreneurs and their families who have opposed the criminal harassment and which have seen increasing difficulties for the reintegration of their companies into the healthy productive fabric of this area “. A press release made it known. “The companies examined – continues the note – concern the retail sale of colonial goods, electronics, pizzerias, separate collection and financial intermediation exercises. In relation to this activity from the beginning of March to today, the Extraordinary Government Commissioner for the coordination of anti-racket and anti-usury initiatives, it has admitted access to the Solidarity Fund for the victims of usury and extortion and has disbursed sums of around € 1 million and 300 thousand, and a further decree is being defined of liquidation for a total amount of approximately € 600 thousand “, concludes the Prefecture.

13:00 – De Magistris calls De Luca, a meeting shortly

A phone call this morning between the mayor of Naples, Luigi de Magistris, and the president of the Campania region, Vincenzo De Luca, a meeting will be scheduled for the next few days. “I believe – said the mayor de Magistris – that this is right because one thing is the political differences that divide us and another is the institutional dialogue that I have always hoped for. This morning I called, De Luca answered and this will follow in the next meeting a meeting “.

12:26 – On May 21 the Pietrarsa museum reopens

The National Railway Museum of Pietrarsa reopens to the public on Thursday 21 May, with the methods for the reopening of the museums provided for by the Dpcm of 17 May 2020.

11:51 – Monte di Procida, motorcyclist meeting blocked

The meeting of fifty motorcyclists who met late yesterday evening in Acquamorta, in Monte di Procida, was blocked by the intervention of the mayor, Giuseppe Pugliese. The same first citizen then reported on his Facebook page: “A sort of rave party staged in Acquamorta was blocked only thanks to the prompt intervention of two municipal police officers who were found. We managed to hunt them, we will identify them through the cameras and, I assure you, they will pay you dearly, “he threatened. The group of motorcyclists had gathered in the square in front of the characteristic port of the Phlegraean municipality, in a large gathering, contravening the rules in force even in Phase 2 of the epidemiological crisis.

10:48 – Ischia, another victim in the Rsa Villa Mercede

Eighth victim of the coronavirus in Ischia (Naples), where yesterday evening an elderly man hospitalized in the morning for serious heart complications died at the Rizzoli hospital. The man, who would have turned 100 in July, was a guest of Villa Mercede, the residence for the elderly who became an outbreak of the coronavirus in Ischia with thirty cases of infection between guests and employees. Seven of the eight Ischia victims of the pandemic were guests in the Serrara Fontana rsa.

7:16 – Yesterday 12 new cases in Campania

There are 12 new positive cases of cCoronavirus registered in Campania on 3,747 swabs performed: the Region’s Crisis Unit announced. The overall total of positives in Campania thus stood at 4,707 out of 147,225 swabs examined since the start of the pandemic.

7:11 – Discharged first hospitalized Covid Center Naples

The first patient admitted to the Covid Center of the Ospedale del Mare in Naples returns home. The man left the facility yesterday. In a video you hear the voice of a doctor who communicates his resignation: “The outcome is negative, you are going out today”. So in wheelchairs, he walks the corridor of Covid Center while on the sides there are doctors, nurses and all the staff who applaud at his passage. The man had arrived at the hospital in east Naples from Cardarelli, where he had been hospitalized for secondary respiratory failure for interstitial pneumonia by Covid, on March 29, where he had been intubated. The man had been transferred to the Ponticelli neighborhood hospital in early May.