“He was never Slovenian, ready to call the Court of Auditors”

If the restitution of the Narodni Dom to the Slovenian community proceeds smoothly around July 13, Fratelli d’Italia is ready to request the intervention of the Court of Auditors due to the financial aspects of the operation. Fabio Scoccimarro and Claudio Giacomelli staged the formal “political” stance and explained the so-called “reasons for the no” in a press conference held today May 19 at the headquarters of the sovereign party.

The “political” protest

The matrix of the protest of the heirs of the National Alliance, which play on the historiographic interpretation of the table documents, stating that for the Narodni Dom there is no “deed in favor of Slovenian associations”, however, it would not be “ideological or divisive”. In fact, Scoccimarro and his companions support the motivations by relying on the “dramatic situation” in which the state coffers would be placed and whose priorities should favor solutions in favor of other sectors such as school building renovation and, more generally, towards Italian families. . In short, to translate it into simple words, the return of the current university headquarters to the Slovenian community would be money thrown away.

A 30 million euro game

The whole operation, according to Giacomelli, would be worth a lot of around 30 million euros. “It is not acceptable for Italy to compensate the Slovenes twice for the same affair.” Citing the construction of the Slovenian Stable Theater as post-war compensation and the agreements reached by the then minister Angelino Alfano with the government of Ljubljana, the exponent of FdI and lawyer “threatened” battle on the front of the jurisprudence and teased the allies in the Council municipal called shortly to comment on the operation. “The majority is not a bus where you get on and off. Everyone must know that our votes will not be there “reiterated Giacomelli, who specified, finally, that the meeting does not represent” majority technical tests between FdI and the League “. In fact, Carroccio himself would have, according to Giacomelli, very different positions on the Narodni Dom.

Clash inside the majority?

A contrariety that in reality would not even go, in words, to affect the much-vaunted process of reconciliation which became the workhorse of Mayor Roberto Dipiazza during the last mandates. A scenario that, in anticipation of the visit of the presidents Sergio Mattarella and Borut Pahor to commemorate the centenary of the fascist stake, promises to be fiery and opposed. “They come and kneel in front of the foiba of Baosvizza” said Scoccimarro. This time, they swear by the Brothers of Italy, “there is no prejudice. I would be curious to know what would happen if we removed the word fascism from the story “concluded Giacomelli.