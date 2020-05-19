Knitted news19.05.20 20:54 PM Bayer ->

<

div>

<!-- RELEVANTI_ARTICLE_START --> <div class="post_main_pic"><img src="https://www.srugim.co.il/i/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/F121028MH76-7__w650h331q80.jpg" alt="Eliniv Breda's prestigious job" width="650" height="331" /><p> (Photo: Hapoel Beer Sheva)</p></div> <p>Past footballer Aliniv Barda is expected to be appointed professional manager of the Be'er Sheva football team, the Ynet website said. Breda, who currently serves as assistant coach Yossi Aboxis, will be the senior professional figure at the Southern Club.</p> <p>The appointment is expected to take effect early next season, and until then Barda will continue to serve as assistant coach for Yossi Aboxis.</p> <p>Another past player, Maor Malixon, who retired this season from active play and recently began to serve as an assistant coach, is expected to continue his role on the professional team.</p> <p>View Aliniv Breda's message from the hospital (Photo: Hapoel Beer Sheva)</p> If an article found an error or an inappropriate advertisement. Report to us>