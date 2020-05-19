Coronavirus, so far for the lockdown -17% of carbon dioxide emissions

2





In recent weeks we have read everything and the opposite of everything about the impact of the pandemic on climate-changing gas emissions. And many still could not answer the question: in recent months the COand have the other greenhouse gases actually decreased, and if so, how much? But now the first estimates are coming. Hopefully, they will also be useful for making the necessary decisions to restart in the next post-emergency phases.

Among these, the most current and complete was published today in the magazine Nature Climate Change by a team that brings together scholars and academics from universities and research centers in Great Britain, the United States, France, Norway, Holland, Germany. According to the team, led by Corinne Le Quéré, Professor of Science and Policy on Climate Change at East Anglia University in Great Britain, following government restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 from global daily CO emissions 2 they have diminished. They have in fact fallen by 17% since the beginning of the emergency in April, compared to the average levels of 2019.





That percentage may seem high, but looking at it in a wider context it is not necessarily true that it is. In recent decades, emissions have grown at a rate of about 1% per year and therefore the absolute value of current emissions correspond to those of 2006, explain the researchers. To remain below the fateful 1.5 ° C required by the Paris agreements, emissions should however be brought back to values ​​similar to those of the nineties of the last century, or even less. Which would require a 7.6% decrease between now and 2030.

The dramatic events we are experiencing can still give a measure of how much the reduction of some activities affect global emissions quickly.





A problem we have with the evaluation of how much CO 2 it is issued in the short term, however, the absence of real-time measurement systems, also for this reason, the estimates of these weeks can be confusing. While for some polluting gases this is feasible, as in the case of nitrogen compounds or particulates, for carbon dioxide, real-time measuring instruments are affected too much by weather and seasonal variations.

However, some indirect means of measuring missed emissions are and are those used in the study. In particular in this case, the scientists examined a combination of energy data, activities, and policies available until the end of April 2020 to estimate changes in daily CO emissions. 2 compared to 2019. These have been calculated in six economic sectors: energy, surface transport, industry, public buildings and commerce, residential and aviation, and all this in different confinement scenarios (from little to very restrictive).

As we now know, air transport is the one that suffered the most substantial collapse, reduced by an average of 60% (but it is also the one that, with a 2.8%, among the six categories least affects CO emissions 2 ). All sectors showed a sharp drop in energy demand, except for private residential which increased by approximately 2.8% as a result of higher domestic consumption. Energy production decreased globally by about 7% (the energy sector, however, accounts for 44% of global emissions). Instead, the researchers show that the most important impact was in the surface transport sector which decreased by 36% (which affects about 20% of global CO emissions 2 ). These mainly include cars and heavy or light goods transport, but also ship and rail transport.

In summary, surface transport, energy, and industry were the worst affected, accounting for 86% of the total reduction in global emissions. And transport is the one that has most affected the drop in emissions.

That the blockade of mobility was playing a significant role was already clear from an ICOS study, from which it was seen that the reduction of traffic in several European cities led to a clean cut in emissions.

In fact, according to the calculations of Le Quéré and colleagues, considering the six sectors, the world has issued 17 megatons less CO since December 2 per day (calculated until 7 April 2020). By the end of April, a non-emission of greenhouse gases of 1048 megatonnes of CO is estimated 2 .

If you then wanted to try to make an estimate for 2020 you would have to ask yourself what will happen next, or now already that some countries are reducing the restrictions.

During the previous economic crises including that of 2008-2009, the reduction in emissions was short-lived with a post-crisis rebound which brought them back to their original trajectory. The only exception occurred when these were due to energy factors such as the oil crises of the 70s and 80s, which led to substantial changes in energy efficiency and the development of alternative energy sources.

The economic crisis associated with Covid-19 is markedly different from the previous ones: it is in fact more deeply linked to constraints imposed on individual behavior. “At the moment it is not clear how long and deep the crisis will be and how the recovery will be, and therefore how CO emissions will be affected 2 Scientists write in Nature. But “keep track of the evolution of CO emissions 2 can help inform governments on how to avoid following dangerous carbon-intensive trajectories.

Le Quéré and colleagues argue that depending on the speed with which it will return to pre-Covid-19 production levels, the year 2020 could end with a drop in emissions between 4.2 and 5.3%. But even up to -7.5% in the case of a less rapid relaxation of restrictions.

However, it is likely that most of the changes observed in 2020 will be temporary as they do not reflect structural changes in the economy, transportation systems, or energy. Among other things, the scenarios proposed for a transition to a system that stabilizes our impact on the climate explicitly aim to reduce energy demand by improving the well-being of society. And this is very far from the blocks imposed by the current crisis.

However, concludes Le Quéré, opportunities exist to propose structural changes by implementing economic stimuli aligned to the low carbon pathways.