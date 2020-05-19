all the news of the iconic Volkswagen model

The new Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI is coming, which becomes even more aggressive and captivating. In Italy it should be on sale after the summer

Being able to maintain an unaltered success over time is not easy, but Volkswagen seems to have succeeded fully with the Golf, one of city ​​car on the market for years now, but who has known renew to be able to satisfy the interest of a clientele that becomes ever more demanding. And now another interesting news is coming, the Golf GTI 8 series (online only, cause of pandemic), the perfect version for those who love sporty driving.

I’m four driving modes available, with performance that ensures even more determination to the car. But there is alsoagility, also perfect for those who want to travel without great difficulties even in difficult conditions.

Volkswagen Golf GTI – Grit and dynamism come together

The engine is a 2-liter turbo TSI with an output of 245 hp and 370 Nm. Among the novelties, the front stands out with even more evident air intakes. For those who wish, Matrix led fog lights can also be inserted (on request), which can be particularly useful especially in winter and during the evening hours.

Do not miss the red line of the grille for the first time embellished, in the lower part, by an LED element. The appearance of the reto is also truly characteristic, which now appears lowered, but at the same time squarish, an element that makes the car with a more defined style.

As it happens for all the cars in this segment, technology could not be missing, which makes the vehicle more modern, but at the same time safer. The steering wheel is therefore a multifunction sport leather and on the dashboard, to which are added the start / stop button that when the doors open opens a red light until the engine starts. Among the aspects that the car manufacturer’s engineers worked on cornering car control, which now becomes greater, in addition to driving stability and precision.

The selling price must be made official but in Germany they ensure that it is not too high to make this Golf GTI for everyone.

