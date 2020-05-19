Oculus Quest will be able to use your hands from next week – Multiplayer.it

From May 28, 2020 also Oculus Quest will support theHand Tracking for the EU4. The v17 update of the Quest software, in fact, officially introduces this feature and makes it available to everyone.
Until now, in fact, this functionality has been relegated to experimental functions of the viewer. After weeks of experimentation, however, Oculus has decided to officially publish the update, thus giving developers the opportunity to send applications that include hand tracking to Oculus.
Ever since hand tracking was added to the trial, Oculus has worked for improve the overall experience and further integrate the hands within the system:
- the hand tracking architecture has been updated to reduce flicker, while improving the physical presence and efficiency of the inputs;
- users who perform manual tracking no longer have to go from the gaze-and-click or to the commands to go through the operating system dialog boxes such as permissions and shutdown;
- users can now use their hands to draw a Guardian boundary scale chamber, which means that hand tracking is compatible in both stationary and scale modes;
- a new Hands and Controller section has been added in Settings to offer more holistic input control;
- additional training features have been added to help people understand how to use their hands;
- the hand gesture in Oculus mimics the controller’s behavior by allowing developers to use the non-dominant hand to open the dev menu.
To see some of the ways in which hand tracking has been implemented, there are new ones on the Oculus Store demo of games that during this month will be updated to support hand tracking such as Elixir of Magnopus, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets of Fast Travel Games and Waltz of the Wizard of Aldin Dynamics.
