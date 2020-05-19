From 3 June free travel throughout Italy. Any limitations can only be decided by the state and not by the regions



The Interior Ministry also explains that "keeping firm the prohibition of gathering people, the demonstrations, events and shows of any nature with the presence of the public will take place where deemed possible based on the trend of epidemiological data".Children will be able to return to the play areas inside parks, villas and gardens for recreational and recreational activities in compliance with the guidelines of the Department for family policies. For cohabitants there is no obligation to observe the interpersonal distance of one meter. From next June 3, travel in Italy is free. It will be possible to move without any restrictions on the whole national territory. But if there are alarm bells, it will be only the State and not the different regions to decide any limitations in specific areas of the national territory "according to the principles of adequacy and proportionality to the epidemiological risk actually present in these areas".With a circular sent to the prefects, the head of cabinet of the Ministry of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi clarifies therefore that it will not be the single governors to delimit the entrances and exits from their territories. So also for travel to and from abroad, which return free on the same date of June 3 without the provision of any quarantine for those arriving in Italy. "They could be limited – explains the Interior Ministry – only with state measures also in relation to specific States and territories and in compliance with the constraints deriving from the European Union regulations and international obligations".The Interior Ministry also explains that "keeping firm the prohibition of gathering people, the demonstrations, events and shows of any nature with the presence of the public will take place where deemed possible based on the trend of epidemiological data".Children will be able to return to the play areas inside parks, villas and gardens for recreational and recreational activities in compliance with the guidelines of the Department for family policies. For cohabitants there is no obligation to observe the interpersonal distance of one meter. The reopening of the activities and the return to free movement will cause a change in the services of the law enforcement agencies in the area. The invitation of the Interior Ministry is of "growing attention to the possible reappearance of forms of common crime and widespread crime with the consequent need to guarantee adequate levels of protection of order and public safety".

