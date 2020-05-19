France, 7 other MEPs leave En Marche. Macron’s party loses (by one vote) an absolute majority in the National Assembly

Seven other deputies have left, the party of the French president, which thus loses the absolute majority of 289 seats in the. The seven dissidents formed, together with 10 other parliamentarians, the group “Ecology, democracy, solidarity”, a formation that professes itself “independent” and “neither with the majority, nor with the opposition”.

LREM, that at the beginning of the legislature it had 314 deputies, now it has 288, a vote under the absolute majority. The government can continue to count on a solid majority thanks to the support of 46 MoDem deputies Francois Bayrou, but the signal coming from the Assemblée Nationale is very clear. The coronavirus emergency is just one of the latest causes to hit the consensus of the President of the Republic Macron, who now has to face less and less support, including on the parliamentary front.

The presidents of the new group are Matthieu Orphelin, a deputy considered close to the former Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot and the former member of En Marche Paula Forteza. Among the dissidents, there is also the mathematician Cédric Villani, a face who was among Macron’s first supporters, came into conflict with the party after others were chosen in his place as candidates for the post of mayor of Paris. The former Socialist Environment Minister also joined the group Delphine Batho.

The new formation Ecology, democracy, solidarity he said he had the goal of pursuing “social and environmental justice” and will be the ninth group by number of representatives of the lower house of the French Parliament. He will vote independently on each issue. “We represent”, they said according to the AFP agency, “a strong ambition for social and ecological transformation”. Because after “Covid-19 nothing can be the same as before”.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never like now

we need you.

In these weeks of pandemic we journalists, if we do our job with conscience,

we do a public service. This is also why we are proud every day here at ilfattoquotidiano.it

to offer hundreds of new content for free to all citizens: news, exclusive insights,

expert interviews, surveys, videos and much more. All this work, however, has a great economic cost.

Advertising, in a time when the economy is stagnant, offers limited revenues.

Not in line with the access boom. This is why I ask those who read these lines to support us.

To give us a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino per week,

fundamental for our work.

Become a supporting user by clicking here.



Thanks

Peter Gomez THANK YOU FOR READING ALREADY XX ITEMS THIS MONTH. But now we are the ones who need you.

Because our work has a cost.

We are proud to be able to offer hundreds of new content every day for free to all citizens.

But advertising, in a time when the economy is stagnant, offers limited revenues.

Not in line with the boom in access to ilfattoquotidiano.it.

This is why I ask you to support us, with a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino per week.

A small but fundamental sum for our work. Help us out!

Become a supporting user!



With gratitude

Peter Gomez Support now