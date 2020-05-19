Coronavirus, in Liguria confirmed the downward trend two weeks after the start of phase 2

->. The number of active cases in Liguria has dropped by 42 units but there have been 66 new infections from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours according to Alisa Regione data – flow for the Ministry of Health. 4321 the current cases (2851 only in Genoa), which become 9255 total since the beginning of the emergency if we also take into account the deaths and the healed.









However, the retreat trend of the virus is confirmed, when two weeks have passed since the beginning of phase 2 (4 May) and with 9 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours in the Ligurian health facilities. The healed with double tampon were 99.





The swabs made in Liguria since the beginning of the emergency are 83593 of which 2108 yesterday. Of these, in fact, 66 were positive. Hospitalized patients still drop, 360 in all Ligurian hospitals, including 22 in intensive care, as well as patients treated at home, 1904, 52 less than yesterday. There are 1368 people in active home surveillance, including 354 in the Genoese ASL 3.

In Genoese hospitals there are four deaths from the daily bulletins, one per galliera and four per San Martino. The youngest is a man from Genoa, 69 years old.