The last moving greeting to Andrea Rinaldi, who passed away at the age of 19

In the field that he loved most, that of football,he was greeted by the people who esteemed him, knew him or simply knew how to excite, with his passion and dedication to that ball that accompanies him and will follow him anyway.

The funeral was celebrated in his stadium Cermenate; on the turf spaced and covered by masks, the 400 people admitted arranged themselves neatly, without any excess. They decided, in the composure of their silence, to pay homage to this boy who fought bravely against a devastating aneurysm.

The last farewell to Andrea Rinaldi from the sports field

The community gathered around his family, on the most difficult day, that of the farewell to Andrew. A white coffin covered with shirts, his, worn over the years dedicated to the field on which he had run and pursued the dream of filling his life with the passion he nourished, for that world that had always seen him as a protagonist, since he had started to pull balls and that had brought him among the ranks of the youth teams Atalanta and raised as a median.

A crowd composed in pain and in compliance with the new rules occupied every space allowed, for a gesture of empathy, of humanity towards his parents who assisted him and nothing could have done more, when Andrea accused – at home – that illness that proved fatal. He was training alone, due to the restrictions related to current regulations and was followed at a distance by the coach of the Legnano football and the staff of the company, which he joined last summer.

Funeral postponed

Family members, friends and teammates waited, in a crescendo of amazement and regret for such an unjust loss, a week before giving him the last goodbye: the containment measures for the spread of the infections prevented the funeral from taking place earlier . From the place he loved and respected the most: the game rectangle.

VIRGILIO SPORT | 19-05-2020 18:38