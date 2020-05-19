Coronavirus, Trentino territory of Italy where there have been more contagions (1 citizen per 100) but for Fugatti: ” The Government brings out the truth ”

. ” All regions have seen a decrease in cases. In the latter in particular, a cluster was reported in a community under control “. So we read in the national update of the Higher Institute of Health of May 14, regarding the report “Covid-19 epidemic”. And from the study it is clear that it is Trentino, at this moment,and where there are still too many people who are found positive (at the bottom of the article the complete analysis).

The contagion curve, in fact, despite the data (with “ misunderstanding ” that decimated the new positives for public opinion, as shown by Dolomiti) publicly communicated by the President Fugatti every day at the press conference, it has fallen less than in other territories (for example the On May 15 in Trentino there were 32 positives out of 2,700 swabs a number similar to the Veneto where they were 44 but with ten times the population and with approx 10 thousand swabs performed) and has brought Trentino to reach the sad primacy of territory with most infected in Italy: one for every 100 inhabitants (0.959 to be precise) higher than at this point also the Aosta Valley (0.935) and to Lombardy (0.827).

And then there are deaths that are double compared to neighboring South Tyrol and half compared to the other reference territory, the Veneto (which, however it has ten times the population of Trentino). In short, the situation must be kept under close attention even if forward escapes of President Fugatti on the reopenings, in fact built in the image and likeness of those of Bolzano and Venice (which however had very different curves from Trento), they sent safety to the community which, for this reason, risks not really understanding the provincial situation where the contagion stay level Tall (as certified by the ministry of health) but openings are allowed why the health system is equipped to face new waves.

In short, this study also confirms what we have brought out in recent days: that since May 4 Trentino began to communicate the contagion data following the formula of ”symptoms in the past 5 days” (as said by the ministry of health ” misunderstanding ” the national directives) obtaining the result of convince public opinion that the new daily positives were counted on the fingers of one hand (operation in part successful given the Gimbe study which was based on the data that Trentino has communicated to the Civil Protection and which have made it possible to do so incredibly sliding Trentino from the ” red zone ” to the Covid-Free area) while for the ” total cases ”, in reality, at least four or five hands should have been used.

Think that in the week since8 to 14 May Trentino in the scoreboard of the new cases of the Civil Protection appeared to have some total only 32 while they were over 220; and once again it is the Higher Institute of Health to confirm (with the study in question) that the data under examination was not the “5-day” one but the real “total” given that in the week of 4 to 10 May they count 299 of total cases while according to the data that Trentino has communicated to the Civil Protection and inserted in the national table we would have only had 48.

Yet for the president the “” fault “of our negative data would be to be found precisely in the ministry and in those who make the calculations (from the words of the president it seems almost looking for the way to penalize us for example by not relating cases to tampons or to the population). This it is the vision of the statistics of the President of the Province who decided to share the video with a lot of writing by his provincial councilors of the League ”The government brings out the truth”.

Said relating the contagion to the population the picture is the one described above and therefore that we were the most affected territory in Italy, the one based on the infection / swab ratio we have always done it and unfortunately sees us at levels always higher than 1% (also in this phase during which we increased the swabs a lot, continuing to find many positives, while the other territories have diminished them, finding hardly any more, such as South Tyrol) while the neighboring territories have been well below that figure for many weeks. The only way to ”beat” was to communicate the data “misunderstanding” the national directives and then the result (based on the percentages of infection / buffers of the official data published by the Civil Protection with Trentino which communicated only the cases ” with 5-day symptoms) is the graph below.

When i real data relationship Contagion / pads (therefore what Fugatti invokes) in the period from May 3 (therefore the day before the change of count adopted only by Trentino) at 11 am those below (with Trentino on average traveling on 2% therefore far from the graphs of the other territories above). These, we repeat, are the real data and not those with “5-day symptoms” (used in the graph above). And to understand the difference with Bolzano, we also included the data from South Tyrol always based, as requested by the president of the Pat on the infection / swab ratio.