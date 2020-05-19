The President of Portugal in shorts and a mask queues at the supermarket

ON TWITTER
May 19, 2020 – 3:03 pm
The photo of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa who does the shopping with a casual look (keeping the safety distance) in Cascais, near Lisbon, goes around the web
of Francesco Tortora
Certainly not the first politician to start shopping again. But never had a President of the Republic been seen in shorts and a mask standing in line while patiently waiting for his turn to pay at the checkout. A photo taken on the evening of 16 May and published on Twitter showing the head of the Portuguese state, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in a hypermarket in Cascais, near the capital Lisbon, is making the rounds of the network. Users appreciated not only the president’s ordinary citizen attitude, but above all his irresistible casual wear.
