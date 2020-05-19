Nokia Breaks World Record at 5G Speed

Finland-based telecommunications company NokiaIs the world’s new network equipment 5G speed record announced that he broke. The test, which the company developed with a wireless network in Dallas, USA, reached the speed of 4.7 Gbps.

This speed was achieved by combining 8 channels of 100 MHz of the millimeter wave spectrum in the 28 GHz and 39 GHz bands. This method uses the 40 MHz LTE spectrum and the EN – DC function suitable for Nokia’s AirScale solution. 800 MHz bandwidth It offered.

Nokia’s 5G speed record:

EN – DC supports both end-user on both 5G and LTE networks to be connected simultaneously They’re giving permission; combines two speeds in one place. Nokia stated that speed is achieved in both cloud-based 5G and classic baseband settings.

Nokia Mobile Networks President Tommi Uitto, “This is an important and remarkable milestone in developing 5G services in the USA. Especially at times when connectivity and capacity are very critical … We are already supplying our millimeter wave equipment to all major operators in the USA and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them ” used expressions.

It took quite a short time to break the new speed record in the 5G connection. Swedish telecommunication giant Ericsson announced that it broke the record for that period in February. Company, Up to 4.3Gbps speed had managed to reach. Ericsson was able to download an hour-long 4K quality video only 14 seconds said he was going to. The 5G speed record was on Huawei before Ericsson. The company broke the record in a test with Türk Telekom, reaching 2.9 Gbps speed.

While 5G has not become widespread worldwide yet, researchers have begun 6G studies. The future mobile internet standard with this technology; will not withstand cells, ‘access point’ (access point) called devices will be used.