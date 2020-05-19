«I did an ultrasound, I have a cyst. Maybe I have to operate »

Up Leggo.it the latest updates. Caterina Balivo in the clinic: «I did an ultrasound, I have a cyst. Maybe it will be removed». Today, the presenter of come to me she underwent the first post lockdown medical examination and told her experience on Instagram stories. Caterina Balivo explains that she has a cyst on the instep.Read also> Caterina Balivo, shocked phone call to Come to me: «I had a heart attack». She is moved

“Maybe it will be removed – he says – or will go away with the summer». In a post he then describes the sensations he had when returning to a healthcare facility: «Today, for the first time since the lockdown, I had an appointment in a private facility. The feeling was one of super security but also a little anguish. Mask, disinfectant, fever measurement, sitting distancing, suspicious looks and little desire for smiles. Having echoed my instep, I stopped to walk among the greenery to remind us that it is only a restart, that we will remember this period forever, as well as the rediscovery of our civic sense».

And he concludes: «Yes, precisely that discipline taken away from middle school many years ago and which today will make a difference for our future».

