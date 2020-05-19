Does OnePlus 8 Pro allow you to look under plastic and clothes? An update will change the situation

Last week it turned out that the new OnePlus 8 Pro is able, through the Color Filter sensor, to “seeing” through objects made with certain types of light plastic (and also fabrics, such as T-shirts) as if doing a kind of X-ray scan.

The sensor, one of the four present on the smartphone, operates using the principle of fotocromia, but in reality it seems to be able to capture infrared light that is not visible to the human eye, showing what is under not particularly thick surfaces. The novelty has naturally done a lot sensation, as not only fun but also unexpected. The goal of OnePlus was in fact to allow creative shots, that is, to capture photos with unique colors.

However, the functionality opens to privacy concerns, as it lends itself to “not exactly appropriate” uses. For this reason OnePlus has announced that it has the filter on HydrogenOS has been disabled (the Chinese version of your OS), while this will not happen on OxygenOS: will arrive in the coming weeks an OTA update which will eliminate privacy concerns. At the moment it is not clear how OnePlus intends to solve the “problem”, but surely there will be some changes that will mitigate the effect in the presence of certain materials.