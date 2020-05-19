Avi Schiffman, 17, refuses 8 million for his Ncov2019 site on Covid: «I don’t want to speculate»

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT WASHINGTON – Avi Schiffman is a student who lives in the suburbs of Seattle, Washington state. He is 17 and has just turned down an $ 8 million offer to sell a site he has just created with a couple of friends. The portal is called ncov2019 and is an easy and very useful consultation tool. “I don’t want to speculate on a tragedy – explained Avi – many tell me that I will regret it, but I have other things in mind”.

Schiffman attends Mercer Island High School, with a specialization in computer science. He is a 3D printing enthusiastas well as being, of course, a software expert. The site draws on official data, first and foremost those of the World Health Organization, updated in real time, country by country and region by region. From the United States to Ireland, passing through Russia, Italy, South America, Canada, Australia. In fact, almost all the states affected, with the number of infections, of the healed. But the added value is in the explanation and analysis tables. Very interesting, for example, the one on the symptoms of Covid-19. It turns out that 87.8% of the positives have a fever, 67.7% have a dry cough, 38.1% experience fatigue and so on up to 5% who have nausea or vomiting. Another section is dedicated to false news, to the myths that unfortunately surround the spread of the infection: eleven legends that are of no use, such as taking a hot bath or, as Donald Trump advised, exposing yourself to ultraviolet rays and sprinkling your body as a disinfectant.