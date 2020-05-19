Shai Hershkovitz retires from Handball – Ashdod Online

Shai Hershkowitz is retiring.

Hershkowitz, 27, Hapoel Ashdod’s outstanding Pibot for the past two years (was a member of the club’s historic championship and qualifying season for the National Cup final), grew up in Hapoel Rishon Lezion, played for Maccabi Rashon, and won them championships and state trophies.

The actor released a post today: “The end of the rumors – I decided to retire and move forward in my life. I am proud of a career that I built with both hands from third grade. Glad I was part of the Israeli handball industry, and I earned degrees during my career.”

