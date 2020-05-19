Coronavirus: another 545 deaths in GB – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, MAY 19 – New leap of 545 deaths in the
official day of the coronavirus victims in
United Kingdom according to the update of the Department of Health
quoted by the Minister of the Environment, George Eustice, protagonist
of today’s press conference in Downing Street. The surge,
after 160 yesterday, it is affected by the now usual data recovery
not collected over the weekend. The total number of deaths ascertained
with the tampons it rises to 35,341. While the overall contagions
they settle at 248,818, with the curve confirmed in decline.
