(ANSA) – LONDON, MAY 19 – New leap of 545 deaths in the

official day of the coronavirus victims in

United Kingdom according to the update of the Department of Health

quoted by the Minister of the Environment, George Eustice, protagonist

of today’s press conference in Downing Street. The surge,

after 160 yesterday, it is affected by the now usual data recovery

not collected over the weekend. The total number of deaths ascertained

with the tampons it rises to 35,341. While the overall contagions

they settle at 248,818, with the curve confirmed in decline.