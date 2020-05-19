Chestnut (Banco BPM) furious with Consob: wrong to reactivate short selling on the stock exchange, there is still extreme speculation

Banco BPM closes a difficult session (-7.31%) with the stock that has come to lose around 9% at € 1.062, thus returning1.0545 touched in the session of April 22. Banco BPM’s balance has been around -46% since the beginning of the year, among the worst in the whole Ftse Mib.The stock market’s weakness was made onin strong controversy with what was decided by Consob, namely to remove the ban on short seling. “The reason why bank stocks are going down today is clear: they have unfortunately reopened the possibility of shorting”. Castagna, who intervened in a direct Instagram on the Sole 24 Ore account, criticizes Consob’s choice, believing that “there is still extreme speculation and therefore I wonder about the need to have done all this and today our affectionate shortists have started again to work”.

Short selling is again possible in Piazza Affari starting from today after Consob has decided to bring forward the end of the ban.

Banco BPM number one also announced that theupdating of the industrial plan it will probably happen at the end of the year when there will be a lower level of uncertainty linked to the effects of the Covid-19 crisis which has changed the context in such a way that it is necessary to review some strategic assumptions. Among the options on which Banco BPM is thinking there is also theincrease in the number of branch closings. The plan’s bottom plant should however remain the same as the plan prepared in March.

One of the shorter banks, Maire is in first position

From the latest Consob update on short, published a little while ago, it emerges that on Banco BPM there are 3 open positions for a total of 2.23% of short capital, the highest percentage among banks ahead of 1.96% of short on Bper. In general, the shortest type is Maire Tecnomont with 4.25% 3 short positions), followed by Brembo with 3.21% and Saipem with 2.83% (4 short positions for both).

Consob motivated the removal of the ban on short selling in light of the progressive normalization of general market conditions. “Since the implementation of the ban, Consob has observed a gradual normalization of general market conditions, which however has been associated with a reduction in liquidity”, reads the note from the market regulatory authority. The decision came in consultation with ESMA and with the authorities of Austria, Belgium, France, Greece and Spain.

On 17 March, Consob announced the decision to ban the taking of new net short positions and the increase in existing short net positions for a period of 3 months in light of the uncertainties related to the impact of the pandemic on the economy and that it posed a serious threat to investor confidence.

However, the ESMA decision remains in force, which imposes an obligation to notify new net short positions that reach the threshold of 0.1% of the share capital.