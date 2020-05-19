DRUGGERS seem IMMUNE to COVID-19. Here because. Word to the EXPERTS of the MARAINI CENTER in Rome »ILMETEO.it

DRUG ADDICTS ARE IMMUNE TO COVID-19A few weeks ago the hypothesis was feared,

thanks to French studies, that the

Coronavirus had no direct effect on a small percentage of

smoking. The “sentence” was promptly denied by theInstitute

Superior of Health.

Today the headlights on instead addicts: well it seems that those who take drugs (cocaine, marijuana, but also synthetic drugs) could be immune to COVID-19, as their body

he is already very tired from the intake of substances and from a life

disordered, which would limit the exaggerated response of the immune system then responsible for the cascade of cytokine storm underlying the worst cases of interstitial pneumonia. This is what emerges from an experimental research

carried out by the experts of Villa Maraini in Rome, the center against

Addiction who takes care of and helps people with problems

of alcohol, drugs and gambling.

Massimo Barra, doctor and founder of

structure, explained that it was not possible to perform swabs and therefore

study has no scientific and statistical value.

In March and April the operators of Villa Maraini gave

assistance a 623 people for a total of 23,368 interventions and check. During

these inspections experts did not detect symptoms and falls in the

disease. Barra pointed out that having not done so swabs,

one cannot know how many people are asymptomatic. “But it is known as not

just contract the coronavirus to become symptomatic: yes

it must indeed trigger a patient’s immune reaction, which it can be

so violent as to produce massive inflammation, responsible for

even lethal consequences of the infection “, he has declared.

The founder stressed how it can be said that i

drug addicts are unable to have a hyperergic reaction (an overreaction

of an organism in front of certain stimuli, due to an allergy condition)

and massive coronavirus, which can lead to serious consequences.

this presupposition can be advanced thanks to the data collected

so far from the structure on a large representation of this category of

people. As explained by Barra, the hypothesis that the addict does not seem

sensitive to Covid “it’s all to be verified”,

but it is based on the fact that the physique who is already very stressed by years of meddling

substances whose composition, concentration and concentration are unknown

contamination with bacteria and viruses. Q

So, to date, these are only hypotheses. We’ll see

in the coming months whether or not all this will be confirmed.