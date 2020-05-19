Greece reopens borders to tourists on 15/6 – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BELGRADE, MAY 19 – Greece will reopen its

frontiers to tourism next June 15th. This was announced on

Greek Prime Minister Kiryakos Mitsotakis speaking at a summit

quadrilateral with other Balkan countries to take stock

on the prospects for recovery in the region after the pandemic of

coronavirus. The Greek premier agreed to the

reopening of borders on June 1 for business travel, i

seasonal workers and family members residing in

other countries. And announced that the opening of borders for

tourist travel will take place from June 15.