Greece reopens borders to tourists on 15/6 – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BELGRADE, MAY 19 – Greece will reopen its
frontiers to tourism next June 15th. This was announced on
Greek Prime Minister Kiryakos Mitsotakis speaking at a summit
quadrilateral with other Balkan countries to take stock
on the prospects for recovery in the region after the pandemic of
coronavirus. The Greek premier agreed to the
reopening of borders on June 1 for business travel, i
seasonal workers and family members residing in
other countries. And announced that the opening of borders for
tourist travel will take place from June 15.
