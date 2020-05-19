Who is Riley McGree? How old is he from where? Galatasaray and Fenerbahce want … – Galatasaray news

While the giants of the Super League continue their transfer work for the upcoming season, it was claimed that they were interested in Galatasaray in the Australian and Belgian press and Riley McGree, wearing Fenerbahçe’s Adelaide United jersey.

Adelaide United stated that they knew that four European clubs allocated a $ 5 million budget for the player, while the team’s football director Bruce Djite said they have not received any official offers yet from Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

Who is Riley McGree?

McGree was born on November 2, 1998 in Gawler, south of Australia, and started playing football at the age of 4 at Gawler’s infrastructure.

The Australian player who played in the Gawler infrastructure for 8 years later joined Adelaide United.

McGree managed to wear the Adelaide United jersey for the first time on March 19, 2016 in an A-League match. McGree, who rose to the A team and played his first game, signed a 1-year contract with the A team at the end of the season.

After a season with Adelaide United, in the summer of 2017, the Belgian team joined Club Brugge.

The young player, who did not have the chance to form in Brugge, was rented to the Australian teams Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City respectively.

Prior to the 2019-20 season, McGree transferred to Adelaide United for a 950 thousand euro test fee.

The 21-year-old player, who signed a 3-year contract with Adelaide, managed to attract attention by performing 10 goals and 5 assists in 18 games in his first season.

Riley McGree also played in Australia’s U-17 and U-23 teams.