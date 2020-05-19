Ministry of Health announced daily coronavirus data

With these data, while the total loss of life increased to 4 thousand 199, the total number of cases increased to 151 thousand 615 and the total number of healed 112 thousand 895.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca made the following statements in his statement on Twitter:

There is an expected reduction in the number of new cases. The number of our patients who need intensive care is decreasing. The number of healed patients is at the predicted level. Our way of life Controlled Social Life is a precautionary measure. Condition: Mask + 1.5 meters Social Distance.