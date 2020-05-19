Ministry of Health announced daily coronavirus data

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca made the following statements in his statement on Twitter:
There is an expected reduction in the number of new cases. The number of our patients who need intensive care is decreasing. The number of healed patients is at the predicted level. Our way of life Controlled Social Life is a precautionary measure. Condition: Mask + 1.5 meters Social Distance.
There is an expected reduction in the number of new cases. The number of our patients who need intensive care is decreasing. The number of healed patients is at the predicted level. Our way of life Controlled Social Life is a precautionary measure. Condition: Mask + 1.5 meters Social Distance. https://t.co/RVlhe7786O pic.twitter.com/41C5V1VBKn
– Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) May 19, 2020
Source link
https://halktv.com.tr/gundem/saglik-bakanligi-gunluk-koronavirus-verilerini-acikladi-425466h