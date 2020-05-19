Facebook obscures the page of the Italian correspondent in Turkey

Just over two weeks have passed since World Press Freedom Day, yet threats, unjustified arrests and, in some cases, death, continue to affect too many journalists and journalists around the world. The gag in the press also affected Mariano Giustino, Italian correspondent from Turkey for Radio Radicale who, since April 16, 2020, has seen his Facebook profile darkened for reporting “uncomfortable” issues regarding the situation in prisons in Turkey.

Following the Covid-19 emergency, on April 14 – after a week-long river session, with 279 votes in favor and 51 against – 70 amendments to the law reforming the criminal execution were approved in Turkey. A broad amnesty for the so-called real criminals, however, not extended to opponents, intellectuals, journalists, writers and magistrates who cannot therefore benefit from this discount.

These are the facts told by Mariano Giustino on his Facebook profile, so he was most likely blocked. For now, we can only speak of sibylline hypotheses – although with obvious logical consequences – since the journalist still has not received any explanation regarding the repressive act suffered. On the other hand, a correspondent who, for ten years on the front lines, has been reporting day by day the degeneration of a country that, at the hands of an autarchy – not so much more veiled – is trampling on the human rights of lawyers, magistrates and now also of journalists, locking them up behind bars, could only be a hindrance to gag!

For some time, in fact, Turkish justice has made an immoderate and instrumental use of the anti-terrorism law to persecute opponents and all influential personalities of mainstream and non-mainstream information, continuing with impunity to harm freedom of expression, thus offending not only art. 10 of the Turkish Constitution but all international Treaties and all Declarations of the rights to freedom of information.

The correspondent affected by the censorship, together with Radio Radicale and the various associations Article 21 and Ossigeno, is wondering what has happened: the Turkish government is likely to be directly responsible, however, it recently informed about its non-existence of the fact or the famous platform Silicon Valley? The latter, in fact, could exercise the right to delete certain words, because it possesses algorithms related to regimes. A consideration that would not seem to be a violation limited only to Turkish territory, but that would also extend to countries such as Iran or Egypt, which in its time, seem to have established a tacit agreement on the control of these algorithms.

Still it is not known to the correspondent in question or to anyone else how things really went, but Giustino does not give up: he requires a clear explanation and a valid answer regarding the darkening of his social page. Giuseppe Giulietti, President of the FNSI, is also of the same opinion, who is urging the Italian government, thus aiming to involve the foreign ministry, so that it is possible to shed light on a behavior defined by him as a criminal. It also requires obtaining information relating to the functioning of the Facebook algorithm. Antonio Nicita of AGCOM, on the FNSI complaint, also took charge of this misfortune.

“The case of Mariano Giustino is not a private affair – Giulietti released in an interview for Radio Radicale – but concerns our collective freedom […] when I open Facebook and Twitter I find serenely not removed sexist messages, anti-Semitic, declared squadron messages; messages of threats of rape and aggression against women, in all the languages ​​of the world and what is being obscured? A journalist […] who exposes himself personally to tell the privations of liberties? ».

It is not the first time that Justin suffers attacks on his profession: in February of this year, in fact, he was subject to heavy threats of physical violence by supporters of Putin and Bashar al-Assad. This is for having reported daily the humanitarian tragedy that hit the province of Idlib, in northwestern Syria, denouncing indiscriminate bombings on hospitals that caused massacres of innocent victims – in particular women and children – as well as the escape towards the border of over 800,000 civilians . These threats, as the correspondent said on their social profiles, occurred through as many fake profiles by supporters and fanatics of ultra-nationalist and neo-fascist ideology. In fact, there are still too many gagged voices, especially of minorities. There are still too many bloggers in Mexico who are brutally silenced. And what about the artists, satirics and activists who are accused of terrorism without legitimate right to trial? Or of glaring cases such as the shutdown of the radio repeaters of the Bulgarian capital, which hit the information program on the issues of judicial investigation of the journalist Silvia Velikova last September? Following the future phase 3 of this pandemic, are we really sure we want to return to that normalcy that we missed so much? This question, which if underestimated, could lead to the multiplication of an exponential number of cases like these and undermine the right of information for each of us.

Mariano Giustino sent several messages to the CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who however seems to snub the journalist’s requests for justice. Waiting to receive support from the Italian government, he has decided to entrust the floor to the judiciary.

«Why was my Facebook profile obscured? – these are the last words released by the journalist on his Twitter profile a week ago, about the story – why did you close my mouth without any warning and no motivation? ».