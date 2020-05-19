Circular on curfew from the Ministry of Interior

The Ministry of the Interior sent a circular to the governorship of 81 provinces on the curfew that will be applied between May 24 at 24.00 and May 26 at 24.00.

According to the circular, the market, grocery store, greengrocer, butcher and nuts will be available from 10.00 to 17.00 on Saturday, May 23.

According to the circular, the market, grocery store, greengrocer, butchers and nuts will continue their activities until 23:00 on May 21 and 22 before the 4-day restriction.

Market, market, grocery store, greengrocer, butcher, nuts and online sales places will be closed on Sunday and Tuesday.

On the days of restriction, bakery and bakery-licensed workplaces where bread production is made, and vendors and dessert shops selling bread will be open.

On the first day of the holiday, relatives of martyrs and their companions can visit the graves. On request, their transportation will be provided by the governorships and district governorships.

Employees in the production, irrigation, processing, spraying, harvesting, marketing transportation of herbal products such as roses, tea, fruit, cereals, cut flowers will be exempted from restriction.