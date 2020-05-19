Space and long-term missions: NASA studies the effects of cosmic rays on astronauts

Langley Research Center researchers led by Lisa Simonsen described – in an article published in PLOS Biology – a particular simulator that NASA he developed at the Space Radiation Laboratory.

It is a cosmic ray simulator which allows you to study effects of the radiation from Space on thehuman organism, so as to allow the development of strategies to protect astronauts who will face long-term missions in the future, with the aim of the Moon and Mars.

Cosmic rays are energetic particles that interact with spacecraft materials and human tissues, and the health effects have not yet been well delineated.

The simulator allows you to quickly check the charges of the beams of cosmic rays, so as to conduct experiments on animals to study the health effects of exposure to different types of cosmic rays.