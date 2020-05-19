US housing starts drop more than expected in April

Housing starts fell to 891,000 in April, according to data released by the US Department of Commerce. The previous month was at the level of 1 million 276 thousand.

Estimates of 68 economists participating in the Bloomberg survey varied between 891 thousand and 1.276 thousand. Data of 891 thousand indicate a 30.2 percent drop. The fall in March was 18.6 percent.

Construction permits were realized at the level of 1 million 74 thousand in the same period and exceeded the estimate of 1 million. The data was 1 million 356 thousand in March. Pointing to a 5.7 percent drop in March, data fell 20.8 percent in April.