Germany and France: Annexation will violate international law and lead to consequences

France’s Foreign Ministry (Tuesday) warned Israel not to unilaterally annex territories in the West Bank, as such a move “could not come without consequences for the EU’s relations with Israel.” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Darien said in a statement inaugurating the new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz that “France is fully prepared to assist any effort to advance negotiations between the parties – the only way to peace, security and regional stability.”

La Darien emphasized that a decision to annex would violate international law and“Will seriously undermine the two-state solution“. Alongside that, he added that “France congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, and Mr Benjamin Gantz, Alternate Prime Minister, on their inauguration and inauguration. In the spirit of friendship and cooperation that governs French-Israeli relations, it reiterates its desire to continue working with the new government in the fight against the Corona. “

The condemnation of Israel’s intention to annex, which is enshrined in the Likud-Blue coalition agreement, was joined by Germany, which, together with the Palestinian Authority, issued a joint statement stating that such a measure violates international law and violates the two-state solution. Germany and the PA stated in their announcement that the agreed move was one that included the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, as well as their support for a comprehensive agreement between Israelis and Palestinians to be negotiated in accordance with the United Nations’ drafting.

On Friday, EU foreign ministers convened in Brussels to discuss Israel’s annexation intent. Union Foreign Minister Joseph Burrell said: “We are on the eve of establishing a new government in Israel. We welcome it and are interested in working with it comprehensively.” Referring to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said that “the problem must be resolved through negotiation, and therefore international law must be respected and all parties must avoid unilateral steps.”

In response to Borel’s remarks, New Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said ““This megaphone diplomacy” is not a substitute for intimate diplomatic dialogue and will not advance the role that the European Union seeks to play. ” A key EU partner and the threats facing Israel were not mentioned at all and did not receive the centrality they should receive in such a message, “Ashkenazi added.