How is the night of Kadir performed, how many rakats? What are the prayers to be performed in Kadir Night?

The Kadir Nights prayer is among the researched topics. How is the night of Kadir performed, how many rakats? In Islam, the Night of Qadr, in which the Quran started to be downloaded, is accepted as the “happy night when the doors of the sky are opened and prayers and repentance are accepted.” Also, it is the only night mentioned in the Quran. Muslims are worshiping abundantly on this important night. Here are those who are curious about the prayer that can be performed in the Night of Kadir …

Diyanet’s explanation about the question of how to perform the night of Kadir Prayer is being investigated. It is located on the Night of Kadir in the blessed month of Ramadan, whose head is mercy, the middle is forgiveness and the end is the salvation from the torment of hell. According to the calendar published by the Presidency of Religious Affairs, it will be realized on May 19 tonight. Tonight, Muslims can perform prayer beads. So how many rakats are the Night of Power?